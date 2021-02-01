Donald Trump appoints former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, Alabama lawyer David Schoen to impeachment defense team – CBS Philly





WASHINGTON (CBS / AP) – A former Montgomery County prosecutor and commissioner is part of the defense team for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Trump announced on Sunday that a former Montgomery County prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney with civil rights background would lead his impeachment defense team, a day after it was revealed that the former president had separated from a previous group of lawyers.

Trump’s two representatives will be defense attorney David Schoen, a frequent legal commentator on television, and Bruce Castor, a former Pennsylvania prosecutor who has been criticized for his decision not to indict actor Bill Cosby in a sex crimes case.

Both attorneys have released statements through Trump’s office, saying they are honored to take the job.

“The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship once more and always, ”said Castor, who served as a Montgomery County district attorney outside of Philadelphia from 2000 to 2008.

Sunday’s announcement was intended to promote a sense of stability around Trump’s defense team as his impeachment trial approaches. Several South Carolina lawyers were scheduled to represent him at the trial, which begins the week of February 8.

Trump, the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, is set to stand trial in the Senate for instigating his supporters to storm Congress on Jan.6 as lawmakers meet to certify electoral victory by Joe Biden.

Republicans and Trump aides have made it clear that they intend to make a simple argument at the trial: Trump’s trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office.

“The Democrats’ efforts to remove a president who has already left office are totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said.

Many legal scholars say there is no obstacle to an impeachment trial despite Trump’s departure from the White House. One argument is that state constitutions prior to the US Constitution allowed for impeachment after officials left. Nor did the framers of the Constitution expressly prohibit this practice.

Castor, a Republican who was the elected district attorney for Pennsylvania’s third most populous county, decided not to indict Cosby in an alleged sexual encounter in 2004. He ran for the post again in 2015, and his judgment in the Cosby case was a key issue used against him by the Democrat who defeated him.

Castor said he personally believed Cosby should have been arrested, but the evidence was not strong enough to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In 2004, Castor applied for the post of attorney general without success. In 2016, he became the senior lieutenant of the state’s beleaguered attorney general – Kathleen Kane, a Democrat – as she faced charges of leaking protected investigative information to smear a rival and lie to a grand jury on this. She was sentenced, leaving Castor as interim state attorney general for a few days.

Schoen met with financier Jeffrey Epstein about joining his defense team on sex trafficking charges just days before Epstein committed suicide in a New York prison. In an interview with the Atlanta Jewish Times last year, Schoen said he was approached by Trump’s associate Roger Stone before Stone’s trial and was later held back to process his appeal. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence and then pardoned him.

Neither Schoen nor Castor immediately returned phone messages asking for comment on Sunday evening.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE AT CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Acting Assistant Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson resigns as Philly battles COVID controversy

Chose 300 buzzing ministries to help homeless people as winter storm hits Philadelphia area

Playland’s Castaway Cove damaged after 4-alarm fire on Ocean City Boardwalk

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos