Truck bomb kills at least six people in Syrian city of Afrin

Syria is still on fire barely a decade after the outbreak of war. A truck loaded with explosives killed at least six people, including children, this Saturday afternoon in an industrial area on the outskirts of Afrin. Three years ago, this northwestern town was the target of a Turkish military operation, backed by Syrian opposition forces, which drove out Kurdish militias and left thousands of people displaced. Since then, the area has not been stabilized. In images of the attack, shared by social media, we can see how shrapnel hit a civilian transport vehicle, severely damaging its occupants. Among the remains of the attack, the bodies of two miners were found. The survivors, 15 according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, were transferred to hospital in Afrn. The detonation destroyed other businesses in the region. No one has claimed responsibility for the vehicle bomb yet. In previous similar events Turkey has accused the People’s Protection Units (YPG / J), the Syrian wing of the Kurdoturk PKK guerrilla, of carrying out acts of insurgency in Afrin. Last December, a Turkish army soldier, who like the EU classifies the PKK as a “terrorist group”, was killed during clashes against the Kurds in this region. Six YPG / J fighters perished in these skirmishes. Afrin is a Kurdish-majority region that organized itself at the start of the Syrian war, taking advantage of the power vacuum left by the Syrian army due to a tactical withdrawal to combat the uprising militias. Needing to open spaces on Syrian soil to accommodate the displaced and thus prevent new migratory flows to its territory, and alerted by the strength reached by a Kurdish-Syrian authority supported by the West in its fight against the State Islamic, Ankara decided to intervene. The government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the Kurdish militias for using Afrin, on its southern border, as a sanctuary for the PKK and as a base to prepare attacks on its territory, which in some cases has had Turkish civilians as victims. Its military intervention, dubbed the olive branch, ended the Kurdish regime in just three months. Still, sporadic acts of insurgent violence and, more frequently, looting allegedly carried out by opposition fighters have not contributed to peace in Afrin. On April 28 of last year, a truck bomb exploded in the air in a market and killed more than 50 residents of Afrn, most of them civilians. Last November, another car bomb killed two people and injured 17 in central Afrn. The explosion damaged the office of a Turkish Islamist humanitarian organization. Meanwhile, Kurdish organizations have criticized various armed groups for taking advantage of their dominant position in Afrin to commit criminal acts, mainly hostage-taking.

Beyond the reported cases of theft, irregular confiscation of property and arbitrary detentions – reported by Amnesty International in a 2019 report – reports of arrests and disappearances of women are particularly alarming for advocacy organizations. human rights. Some of these cases have resulted in sexual abuse and even murder, for which the new Syrian lords are blamed. Turkey’s efforts so far to enforce order have resulted in many releases, but they have not been sufficient to ensure stability. According to Kurdish-Iraqi media Rudaw, last week at least 16 ethnic Kurds were arbitrarily arrested, and some of them tortured, at the hands of Amshat, a militia affiliated with the Free Syrian armed opposition. According to the news, its members have sought compensation for damage to one of their vehicles in the village of Kajara, which they controlled. The pressure allowed her to be released within days. – Publicity –



