Xi calls for stronger ties with Vietnam





President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a grand welcoming ceremony hosted by Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, ahead of their talks in Hanoi, Vietnam on 12 November 2017. [Photo/Xinhua]

Nguyen Phu Trong congratulated on his re-election as head of his country’s Party Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, sent a message of congratulations to Nguyen Phu Trong on his election as head of the Vietnamese Communist Party on Sunday, stressing the need for stronger bilateral strategic communication and advancing the traditional friendship of nations. Xi said in the message that he was happy to learn that Trong has been re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee. Trong, who is also president of Vietnam, was elected for his third term on Sunday at a plenary session of the CPV Central Committee. The session was held during the 13th CPV National Congress, a meeting every five years to chart the country’s next period and beyond. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and on his own behalf, Xi extended warm congratulations to Trong and the new central leadership of the CPV. Since its 12th National Congress, the CPV, under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee led by Trong, has intensified its party building and led the Vietnamese people to a host of achievements in socialist development and reform, said Mr. Xi. The success of the 13th CPV National Congress opened a new chapter in the socialist modernization campaign in Vietnam, he said, adding that he believed the Vietnamese party and state was on track to achieve more major achievements under the new leadership of the CPV. China and Vietnam, as friendly neighbors, form a community with a common future which is of strategic importance, Xi said. Xi stressed that he highly values ​​the relations between the two sides and the two nations, and that he is ready to work with Trong to deepen exchanges in various fields, promote the socialist course and jointly guide the sustained, healthy and healthy growth. stable from China-Vietnam. comprehensive strategic partnership. He also underlined the need to bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries and to make positive contributions to regional and world peace, development and win-win cooperation. The two leaders have forged close contacts in recent years. Xi spoke to Trong twice on the phone last year, and he also sent a message of sympathy to Trong following the death of Le Kha Phieu, the former secretary general of the CPV Central Committee, in August. . Trong, born in Hanoi in April 1944, was first elected as the highest figure of the CPV at its 11th National Congress in 2011. He was re-elected for a second term in 2016.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos