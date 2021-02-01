77 days: campaign wins over election





Hey there, all of you happy freedom fighters, Ms. Blackburn said. Were you happy that you defended the Constitution, liberty, justice.

The rally had been planned by Women for America First, which was quietly becoming the closest thing Mr. Trump had to political organizing force, rallying his aggrieved supporters behind the lie of a stolen election.

The group’s founder, Amy Kremer, had been one of the original tea party organizers, building the movement through bus tours across the country. She had been among the early supporters of Trump, forming a group called Women Vote Trump with Ann Stone, the ex-wife of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone.

With donors, including Trump-affiliated America First Policies, Women for America First rallied support for Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court and defended Mr. Trump in his first impeachment.

The group’s executive director was Ms Kremers’ daughter, Kylie Jane Kremer, who recently worked on the Sean Hannitys radio show. Two organizers helping with the effort, Jennifer Lawrence and Dustin Stockton, were close to Mr Bannon, having worked at Breitbart and then his non-profit organization seeking private funding to help finish Mr Trumps’ border wall. . (In August, federal prosecutors charged Mr Bannon with defrauding nonprofit donors, after an investigation that included a raid on Ms Lawrence and Mr Stocktons’ camper van; they were not involved and Mr. Bannon, who pleaded not guilty, was later pardoned by the President.)

A former hardline organizer of America’s gun owners, according to his LinkedIn page, Mr Stockton had come to know members of the Three Percenters militia group. He had an online newsletter, Tyrants Curse, whose credo was, A well-armed and empowered people, who take personal responsibility and put their faith in God, can never be oppressed and will never be ruled. One article featured a photo of the December 12 rally, Mr Stockton posing with several Three Percenter brothers in military-grade body armor.

Ms. Lawrence had personal ties to Mr. Trump. His father was a real estate broker in the Hudson Valley, where Mr. Trump has a golf club and his sons have a hunting ranch. He has dealt with Mr. Trump for over a decade, so I have had the opportunity to meet and interact with the president on numerous occasions, she said in an interview. She also knew Mr. Flynn through their mutual association with a conservative think tank, she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos