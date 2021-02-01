Richa Chadha shares his ‘favorite inquilabi poem’ after PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat





Richa Chadha recently took to Twitter to share her favorite groundbreaking poem, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about celebrating our freedom fighters on Mann ki Baat. The Fukrey the actor posted a video of her reciting a poem titled Uktaye by Josh Malihabadi. “Today, in his #MannKiBaat speech, the Hon. The PM spoke of celebrating our great freedom fighters. How about sharing groundbreaking poetry? Here is my favorite inquilabi poem. UKTAYE – by Josh Malihabadi, ”Richa captioned the video. Check this out: Today in his #MannKiBaat address, the Hon. The PM spoke of celebrating our great freedom fighters. How about sharing groundbreaking poetry? Here is my favorite inquilabi poem.

UKTAYE – by Josh Malihabadi.

….

! pic.twitter.com/wD3XrJG0TY LeRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 31, 2021 Josh Mahilabadi, popularly known as Shayar-e-Inqalab, was a Pakistani poet who wrote over 100,000 verses and over 1,000 rubaiyat. He was an Indian citizen until 1956 when he emigrated to Pakistan. He founded a magazine called Kaleem, in which he wrote in favor of Indian independence. His inspiring poem Hussain aur Inquilab (Hussain and the revolution) earned him the title of “Shaair-e-Inquilaab” or “poet of the revolution”. Meanwhile, PM Modi announced the Young Writers Mentorship Program under the India @ 75 Project in the latest episode of Mann ki Baat to encourage young writers across the country. The Young Authors Mentorship Program under Project India @ 75 was announced today #MannkiBaat by our Honble PM Shri arenarendramodi ji. This project will encourage young writers from across the country.@nbt_india @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/UgqhNg3zPj Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 31, 2021 “We need to help our young writer and create a section of leaders who will determine our future. I invite my young friends to be part of this initiative and to make the most of their literary skills ”, declared the Prime Minister quoted by the Ministry of Education. For more information on the lifestyle, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos