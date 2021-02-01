Jokowi believes PKPM is ineffective, Ridwan Kamil points to old data as the culprit





Bisnis.com, BANDUNG – President Joko Widodo assessed the ineffectiveness of the enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) in suppressing the spread of Covid-19. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil also criticized the data. Ridwan Kamil said that the data released by the Center every day is still mixed with old data. This shows that the trend in Covid-19 numbers still looks significant. “PPKM data is not exact in terms of cases. For example, in West Java there are 3,000 new cases, even though 2,000 cases are old data, ”Ridwan Kamil said in an online statement when he launched the Integrated and Champion Health Center (Puspa) at Cikarang Health Center, Bekasi Regency, Monday (1/2/2021). According to him, so far, the benchmark in the analysis of a Covid-19 treatment policy in Indonesia is new cases per day. Unfortunately, the case data released daily is still inaccurate. He noted that at present there are still 10,000 cases in West Java that have not been disclosed by the government and it is feared that the figure will be released immediately and become a significant leap in the publication described by the government. “This data shouldn’t be wrong because it’s for analysis,” he says. It also ensures that perpetrators of Covid-19 health protocol violations in West Java tighten up. In the past two weeks alone, at least 9.6 million people have been reprimanded by authorities for not following health protocols. Starting with those who do not use masks or keep their distance. For the level of discipline in the use of masks, the figure is currently 50 percent to 83 percent. Also, the number of keep distance in West Java is getting better and better than before. “So if this is not the case, the figure is improving. Including the filling level of beds in the hospital,” he explained. He also ensured that based on the coordination meeting with the central government, there would be a strengthening of discipline on the part of TNI and Polri as long as the PPKM was applied. Previously, Jokowi had assessed that the PPKM in Java and Bali was not effective in reducing the number of the spread of Covid-19. The statement was transmitted directly by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo during a limited meeting posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account last Sunday (1/31/2021). “I mean PPKM, Jan 11-25, we have to say what it is, it’s not effective,” Jokowi said. West Java itself in data from Sunday (1/31/2021) then reported additional healings of 2,460 people. Cumulatively, the recovery in West Java has reached 117,251. The number of positive cases was 150,336. This means that 77.99% of people have recovered in West Java. Discover other news on the subject of this article, here: the provincial government of jabar quality content

