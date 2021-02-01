British lockdown hero “ Captain Tom ” hospitalized with Covid-19





London (AFP) Captain Tom Moore, 100, who won the hearts of Britons with a Covid-19 fundraiser, was hospitalized with the virus on Sunday, his family said. Moore raised millions of pounds for charity by walking through his backyard and went on to become the oldest man to top the UK charts with a cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. “In the past few weeks he has been treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19,” Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said on Twitter. “He was at home with us until today when he needed extra help with his breathing,” she explained, adding that “he is being treated in a ward although he is not. either not in an ICU “, or in an intensive care unit. Moore was admitted to Bedford Hospital in central England. The BBC quoted a family spokesperson as saying he had not yet been vaccinated against the virus due to his pneumonia. Moore, who served in India during World War II, raised 33 million (37 million euros, $ 45 million) for staff at the state-run National Health Service (NHS) fighting the outbreak coronavirus. One part was raised by circling his garden 100 times with his walker just before his 100th birthday on April 30, 2020, when he was awarded the honorary rank of colonel. He then recorded “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, an American song better known as the Liverpool Football Club anthem, which rose to number one on the charts. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday: “You have inspired the whole nation, and I know we all wish you a full recovery.” Moore, affectionately known as “Captain Tom”, was knighted by the Queen in July and has become a role model in a nation hit by the worst Covid-19 death toll in Europe, now at more than 106,000 dead. 2021 AFP

