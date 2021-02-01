Donald Trump separates from 5 impeachment lawyers (VIDEO)





The former president has struggled to find lawyers willing to defend him after becoming the first president in history to be impeached twice.

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with five of his top impeachment attorneys ahead of the trial set to begin the week of February 8.

Sources told The Associated Press that two South Carolina attorneys, Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, left the team due to a “mutual decision” which reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. Trump would have wanted them to use a defense based on allegations of electoral fraud, which lawyers were unwilling to do.

Two former South Carolina federal prosecutors, Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, are also excluded from the team, along with Josh Howard, a fifth North Carolina lawyer.

Additional members of the legal team are expected to be announced within a day or two.

He is accused of inciting an insurrection on the Capitol on January 6.

Fox’s Chris Wallace on Sunday asked GOP Senator Bill Cassidy if the trial should be delayed given Trump’s issue with legal representation.

“Chris, I’m not quite sure,” Cassidy replied. “Obviously this is uncharted territory for a number of reasons. I always thought the president didn’t have time to offer a rebuttal. It may be more insufficient, but in a sense it maybe the president, I’m not sure who contributed to this, so I think that needs to be resolved. There are probably better ways to handle this than we currently are. I hope that these will be explored. “

Additional reporting by Jill Colvin, Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.

