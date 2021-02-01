Opinion | Trump left America’s democracy in shambles. Biden must rebuild it.





When Biden was last elected, democracy was still seen, at least in Washington, as the default system the world slowly but inexorably moved towards. The American victory in the Cold War had destroyed the totalitarian alternative of the Soviet Union. Most developing countries claim to at least aspire to democratic institutions. Thanks in part to former President Donald Trump, the geopolitical landscape in 2021 is completely different. China, which during the 2010s was still seen as likely to evolve towards liberalism as it grew richer, is instead under a powerful dictator and openly offers the world a model of ruthlessly effective tyranny, guided and supported by artificial intelligence and other new technologies. Vladimir Putin Russia is doing its part by using social media and cyber hacking, among other tools, to attack and overthrow democratic governments. Meanwhile, liberal democracy is being undermined from within by autocratic populist movements, including the one led by Trump. Thanks to him, a majority in one of America’s two main political parties is now poised to overturn election results, ignore court rulings and knowingly spread lies to stay in power. For Biden, defending democracy cannot simply be a basket in various foreign policy or a talking point for the Liberals. The stake is now existential. His double imperative and the central test of his presidency will be to shape a strategy capable of defeating Trumpism at home while offering the world a competitive political counter-model to that pushed by China. The first step is to understand and meet the challenge. The good news is that Biden and his new national security team did. During their confirmation hearings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines agreed with Republicans on the Beijing threat, reflecting a radical shift on the part of the Obama administration, in which the two have served. Under Xi Jinping, Flashing saysChina is making it clear that it seeks to become, in fact, the first country in the world, the country that sets norms and standards and offers a model to which it hopes other countries and peoples will subscribe. This model, he said, is against our own interests. For his part, Biden stressed the importance of fixing America’s democratic institutions, which must not only be hardened against future attacks by Trumpism, but also become more inclusive and transparent. The extremist movements that led at the assault of January 6 against the Capitol must be corralled; the 1887 law that would allow a partisan majority in Congress to reject electoral college votes should be repealed. A beginner wave of state legislation by Republicans to restrict voting in future elections must be postponed. Instead, the measures to expand the vote, reform the redistribution, and increase public funding for elections included in the For the People Act, passed by the House in 2019 as HR 1, is expected to be at the top of Bidens’ legislative priorities. The revitalization of the American democratic model is the prerequisite for winning over China in the global battle for governance. Like the Cold War, it will likely turn into a country-by-country struggle between East and West. But the fighting will be very different from the guerrilla wars of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Instead, the crucial battles will be technological: will countries embrace the Chinese paradigm of using facial recognition, big data and others? emerging technologies to give governments complete power over their citizens, or will the new tools instead facilitate freedom of expression and civil society? Blinken described a contest between techno-democracies and techno-autocracies that he said will go a long way to shaping the coming decades. Democracies, he said, must come together to ensure that we are the ones shaping the standards and rules of 21st century technologies so that they are more our values ​​than theirs. The new secretary of state is probably correct in suggesting that the United States and other democracies are not sure whether they will win in this fateful fight. There are many, many very apparent weaknesses that China tries to hide when it comes to projecting its model, he told senators. But in the absence of an alternative, they can do better than we think. This perfectly defines the job of the Biden administration. Trump left America’s model of democracy in ruins. Biden, to paraphrase his own slogan, needs to rebuild it, stronger.

