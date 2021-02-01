Despite Greek howls, Germany will sell submarines to Turkey | greece, politics





BERLIN – Germany is ignoring Greece’s demands not to sell Turkey six submarines that could be used against Greece in a conflict, after Chancellor Angela Merkel blocked sanctions for Turkish oil drilling projects. energy off the Greek islands. Greece’s biggest military advantage over Turkey’s vastly superior armaments was that German submarines have proven to be almost undetectable, but that will be removed with Turkey acquiring them as well. Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has asked German Defense Chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to stop the sale, but has been flatly rejected, Greek newspaper Proto Thema said. The newspaper said Kramp-Karrenbauer replied: “The program to build and sell the six Type 214 submarines in Turkey cannot be stopped – or even delayed – because the Thyssen construction company is linked by contracts signed since 2002. “ Panagiotopoulos had argued that selling submarines to Turkey after Turkey bought a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system would upset the balance of power in the region after other critics said the NATO defenses would be compromised. Turkey had planned to do energy research off the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​and Crete – where the US Navy has a base in Souda Bay – but put this on hold when exploratory talks resumed. with Greece. A four-hour session was held on January 25 in Constantinople which was essentially a discussion without substantive discussion and a second will take place in March in Athens before the European Union resumes the debate on sanctions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was able to avoid sanctions by sending an energy research vessel and warships into and around Greece’s sea borders only to fire them when sanctions are imposed. Germany is also home to 2.774 million people of Turkish descent and Merkel said she was hesitant to provoke Erdogan over fears he would flood the bloc across Greece and its islands with more refugees and migrants who are traveled to Turkey to escape war, conflict and economic hardship in their home country. . The official statement during the phone call from the Greek Defense Ministry said that Panagiotopoulos had briefed his German counterpart in detail on Greek views regarding security and stability issues in the wider region, the pro-newspaper said. Turkish government The Daily Sabah. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in December opposed Greece’s request to impose an arms embargo on Turkey amid continuing tensions, as Germany expressed alleged support to the position of Greece. Speaking to Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), Maas said: “I do not find the request for an arms embargo against Turkey strategically correct. It is not easy to do it against a NATO partner. We have seen that Turkey, a NATO ally, easily bought missiles from Russia because it could not buy from the United States. He said he hoped the failed diplomacy would somehow be crowned with success, although Erdogan said, while being open to talking about borders in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, would continue with the drilling of any way. NATO members Turkey and Greece also took part in failed 2020 deconfliction talks bought off by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who previously openly admitted he wanted no part of the unrest and no ‘would not intervene on Turkey’s repeated violations of Greek airspace and waters.

