Local leaders vote on upcoming impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump





Five members of the legal mandate of former President Donald Trump withdrew from his impeachment case, weeks before the trial.

Trump announced two new lawyers just a day after the collapse of his old defense team. Some local leaders, however, believe the goal of this defense should not be the 2020 election.

Erie County Councilor Brian Shank said that when he first heard the news of Trump’s impeachment defense leaving, he was surprised. He thinks Trump’s legal team should focus on impeachment, not the election.

“It looks like there was a small difference of opinion on whether they should focus on impeachment, when former President Trump wants to focus on the election. For now, it’s a question of impeachment. “Shank said.

Shank added that he believed Trump’s impeachment trial was holding the nation behind.

“We have a new president, we have to move this country forward. Right now I feel like we are stuck in the mud spinning our wheels and not moving forward. Shank said.

Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz has said that while some call Trump’s impeachment unnecessary, he thinks it sends a message to future presidents.

“It lets people know that when you are in that position of power which is supposed to be to protect and defend the constitution and our democratic processes, you cannot incite an insurgency.” Said Wertz.

Wertz says he thinks Trump’s former legal team seems to have had enough of his 2020 election contention.

“An exodus from Trump’s inner circle, certainly from his legal team. He will encourage anyone who represents him to pursue a fictitious defense. Said Wertz.

One of Trump’s new attorneys, Bruce Castor, is a well-known attorney in Pennsylvania.

