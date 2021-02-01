Trump sends second email announcing new impeachment legal team





The second email from @ 45office.com landed, with former President Donald Trump announcing his “highly respected” legal team for next week’s impeachment trial.

Trump set up the email account as a means of communication with the 74 million people who voted for him after Twitter and Facebook permanently suspended him from both social media platforms.

The full email address, as previously reported in the Herald, is [email protected] “Noreply” means that communication from the 45th President is one-way.

At 7:28 p.m. Sunday, Trump announced he was turning to “highly respected trial attorneys David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr.” to lead his legal team of the impeachment defense. He added that they both brought “national profiles and significant trial experience in high-profile cases to the effort.”

The email added that “Schoen and Castor agree this impeachment is unconstitutional – a fact 45 senators voted in agreement with last week.” Trump was referring to a Senate vote last week to declare impeachment unconstitutional. This vote failed 55-45.

Still, the margin shows Democrats pushing to impeach Trump face stiff opposition and fall short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict.

Trump is set to stand trial the week of February 8 for instigating his supporters to storm Congress ahead of President Biden’s inauguration in an effort to end the peaceful transition of power.

Since then, Republican support for an impeachment has waned, making a conviction unlikely. Seventeen Republican senators would need to vote with Democrats to condemn.

After South Carolina attorneys Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier left Trump’s legal team on Saturday, the former president announced his new team via the @ 45office email message on Sunday night.

It is an honor to represent the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, and the United States Constitution, Schoen said in the email.

I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President. The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history, ”Castor said. “It’s strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship over and over again.

The @ 45office’s first email was dated Palm Beach, Florida – where Trump is now based at his Mar-a-Lago club. It is not clear whether Trump will appear at his impeachment trial – where he could defend himself in what would be an epic event.

Sunday night’s email adds, at length, the biographies of Schoen and Castor.

Schoen represented victims of terrorism under the anti-terrorism law, says the bio. Castor is a former acting attorney general in Pennsylvania, where Philadelphia Magazine dubbed him “super lawyer.”

