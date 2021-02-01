Haryana CM Khattar exposes Modi-Shahs biggest loophole as talent hunters

Text size:

Think of a chief minister who is afraid in his own state. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, found him saferhoist the tricolor at Panchkula this day of the Republic and not at Panipat where it was initially planned.

The Panipat site was 16 km from the village of Karnal from where Khattarhad backed up his helicopter a fortnight ago, after protesters vandalized the helipad. In another village in Karnal a month before, he had to cancel his program for the same reason. In Ambala, 13 farmers wereReserve on charges of attempted murder and riot after waving black flags and allegedly damaging vehicles in the Khattars convoy with sticks.

Haryanamein kya khichdi pak rahi hai(what’s cooking in Haryana)? Who is in control there? Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be wondering. Khattar may not have an answer even though in their old days as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharaks in the 1990s, it was used to cook deliciouskhichdifor Modi whenever the latter visited him in Haryana. The CM brings no comfort to the Prime Minister who has to worry about his ambitious agricultural reforms. Instead of trying to pacify the farmers of Haryana and find common ground to break the deadlock, Khattar confronts them. There is the freedom to agitate but that doesn’t mean there is the freedom to spread anarchy, said in his Republic Day speech.

If a government is to suspend mobile internet and SMS services in 17 of the state’s 22 districts, the CM has reason to fear anarchy. But who is the prime minister turning to for support in Haryana? A chief minister for more than five years does not have the political capital to speak to his own people! Forget about supporting the Center, ML Khattar is counting on Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to save his faltering government. He took his deputy and crucial ally Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to meet them in Delhi. Solving his problem or your government in Haryana disappears was the undeclared message to the BJP high command.

What can the central leadership of the BJP do if the majority of JJP deputies are nervous and explore options? It would not be a problem at all if the JJP were to be divided. But preventing a possible split in another game is a different ball game.

The failed experiment

If Khattar turns out to be a political responsibility today, Modi and Shah must take the responsibility. It was part of their social engineering experiment, a simple arithmetic calculation: galvanize the diverse, disparate and numerically smaller communities and together they will outnumber the dominant community. So, they went looking for a Punjabi Khatri CM in Haryana where the Jats are estimated to make up just over a quarter of the population. They opted for a Brahmin CM, Devendra Fadnavis, in Maharashtra where the Marathas constitute about a third of the population. They opted for an OBC leader, Raghubar Das, in Jharkhand, where tribes make up about 26% of the population.

The Modi-Shah strategy, however, is falling apart one after the other; Khattar could be the next to prove his mistake. His administrative and political inexperience was exposed in 2016 during the violenceJat reserve stirwhen the police collapsed to their knees.

If he has recovered to a certain extent of this setback, it is not because he has learned the art of governance. This was because of his own image in a state where a former CM (Om Prakash Chautala) is in prison to end the teacher recruitment scam and another (Bhupinder Hooda) faces investigation into cases. acquisition of land, which Congress says is the result of a political vendetta.

Modi-Shahs’ social engineering formula was not good enough in the 2019 Haryana Assembly election, in which the BJP gave abki baar, sattar paar slogan of more than 70 seats in the assembly of 90 members. The non-Jat consolidation, which a Khatri CM was to bring, did not go as the BJP would have liked. This is how the BJP was forced to ally with the JJP to form the government. So, look at the big irony here: Haryana’s CM and Deputy CM have different views on farm laws, but they can’t go their separate ways because the two will then fall. And the continued agitation of farmers will not allow them to live with these contradictions.

The problem is elsewhere

The Khattars case highlights a larger problem facing the BJP: Modi may be a mass leader and Amit Shah an accomplished political strategist, but they are poor talent hunters. Khattar, Fadnavis and Raghubar Das failed. Look at their choice of CM candidates in other states Vijay Rupani in Gujarat, Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam, Trivendra Rawat in Uttarakhand, Jairam Thakur in Himachal Pradesh, Pramod Sawant in Goa, Biplab Deb in Tripura and N. Biren Singh in Manipur. Can you even put your finger on any of these names as a mass leader, years after Modi-Shah made them CMs? Modi and Shah would also find this difficult.

I will be damned for excluding Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from this list. He emerged as a mass leader for sure. But was he the PM’s first choice? Frankly I do not know. Different leaders in the BJP have different views on this. Aside from Modi, the only two people who would know are Amit Shah and RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat. And don’t expect them to share their wisdom on this. There could probably be another person from Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He was said to be the PM’s first choice as a CM UP. Don’t expect even him to make you wiser because I have tried several times.

Of the three remaining BJP CMs, BSYediyurappa from Karnataka and ShivrajSinghChouhan from Madhya Pradesh are mass leaders, but these are not exactly Modi-Shahs discoveries. That leaves us with Pema Khandu from Arunachal Pradesh. He is certainly a mass leader in his state, but he negotiated to retain the post of head of the ministry with the BJP before leaving the Arunachal People’s Party.

Even in states where Modi-Shah promoted some leaders, indirectly projecting them as potential CMs, they were disappointed. In Odisha, for example, they promoted Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but he failed miserably. The BJP has taken over Congress to become the main opposition party, but its total of 23 in the 147-member Assembly is not something Modi or Shah would be proud of. Pradhan, a very powerful minister at the Center, also ended up dividing the Odisha BJP – between his loyalists and others. No wonder the BJP high command is exploring other options to prepare like his face in Odisha.

Modi and Shah may have been disappointed with the people they sought to promote, but they haven’t given up on trying to create new faces in every state. There is a constant attempt to replace old faces such as Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan, Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, and Sushil Modi in Bihar, among others. Yediyurappa and Chouhan are doing their best not to join this list anytime soon. It’s probably time for Modi and Shah to change their standards for new faces. On the one hand, they can stop treating the constant tweets and statements in their praise by party leaders (read job candidates) as an indication of their potential as mass leaders, that is, ie if the PM and SM really don’t want a puppet as a CM like the Gandhi Congress the family does.

Opinions are personal.

