Battle Royale: Japan, China and South Korea use Davos as show of force

~~

Speak hard behind the polished label

Practitioners of the deadly martial art of ninjutsu, () were so vicious that they were sometimes considered non-human (- hinin).

These agile warriors carried hidden weapons, including sharp blades and missiles, and kept their faces hidden behind masks.

Many people in Japan still benefit from a sanitized version of ninjutsu as a sport. To participate in mock battles, they must commit to respecting its culture and behaving in impeccable manners.

And throughout East Asia, etiquette is considered a crucial part of all martial arts, from Judo to Kung Fu and Taekwondo. There is a parallel in regional politics, where hostility is often expressed with the greatest politeness.

Speeches by leaders of Japan, China and South Korea at the 2021 World Economic Forum were all cordial, but there were also difficult discussions.

The forum is usually held in Davos, Switzerland, but this year it was held online.

Sugas boast

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga opened his speech with a shout of patriotic pride. He said Japan was going to rule the world.

He said he would do so by driving out the coronavirus, growing his economy which is currently facing recession – then helping weaker countries in their war on the disease.

I’m on the front lines of the battle, boasted Mr. Suga.

The battle is not only against Covid but also, according to Mr Sugas, another powerful threat: China. Although he didn’t mention China by name, Suga believes it should be held responsible for the initial coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese Communist Party initially tried to downplay the problem and was slow to admit that the virus was spread by human transmission.

Now the World Health Organization (WHO) is in Wuhan to conduct an investigation, but critics from China believe the government may still be trying to cover things up.

Mr Suga told the WHO not to be intimidated because it had the support of the Japanese. Japan considers it important that the WHO, which holds the key to the response to infectious diseases, regularly conducts scientific investigations and audits in a transparent manner, he said.

Powerful allies

There was another show of force when he said that Japan would work with like-minded countries to secure a free and open rules-based Indo-Pacific.

He wants the Chinese to recognize that Japan remains firmly locked into its military alliance with the United States under President Joe Biden, just as it was during the Trump era.

Mr. Suga also has no intention of losing face by retreating to this summer’s Olympics.

We are determined to host the Games, which will bring hope and courage to the whole world as a testament to humanity winning out over COVID-19, he said.

A healthcare professional takes a participant’s COVID-19 test ahead of a conference in Singapore on January 25, 2021. Photo by REUTERS / Edgar Su Global warming: here, Greenpeace’s Arctic Sunrise ship sails in the Arctic Ocean, September 15, 2020 (Drone photo) REUTERS / Natalie Thomas

Master Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping should be a great master of verbal combat.

He is often described as a strong authoritarian man who has achieved an unassailable position of power in a huge country. On his instructions, China has taken an approach known as Wolf Warrior diplomacy, in which it tries to stifle criticism.

Yet when Mr. Xi was ushered in as the guest of honor on the first day of the virtual Davos, his tone sounded less like an angry wolf and more like a bleating lamb.

He kindly assured his audience that winter could not stop the coming of spring, and darkness could never obscure the light of dawn.

Xi insisted that China was a staunch supporter of an independent foreign policy of peace.

Throughout his fifteen minute speech, he made no specific reference to any other nation. He also did not describe China as a world leader, although he said it will work with other countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace. , universal security and common prosperity.

Xi Jinping speaks to WEP via video on January 25, 2021

Threat of war

However, the day after the speech, jets from the People’s Liberation Army flew near the island of Taiwan, which China considers a separatist province but which sees itself as an autonomously governed state.

China’s Defense Ministry has warned bluntly: Taiwan’s independence means war.

The apparent discrepancy between words and actions doesn’t seem to bother Xi Jinpings’ speech writers. They know that the Chinese state media will record what he says in flattering terms. His speeches are also shared like the scriptures among communist believers.

Unlike the leaders of other countries, Xi doesn’t need to worry about the upcoming national elections. There are no scheduled and he has the right to remain president for life.

Waning moon

South Korean President Moon Jae In hopes to retire next year at the end of his term.

And while South Korea has evolved into one of East Asia’s most stable democracies, the fate of its former presidents has been bleak. For example, his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, is serving a 25-year sentence on various corruption charges.

Another danger for Mr. Moon is to stir up trouble with China. A few years ago, the Chinese decided that the South Koreans had crossed the line by purchasing an American missile defense system. They then imposed a series of brutal sanctions and banned Chinese tourists from visiting South Korea.

The case was resolved when South Korea retreated on China’s orders.

Convention Center in the midst of COVID-19 on January 22, 2021 (top), and then US President Donald Trump on January 26, 2018. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann / Carlos Barria Rue Promenade amid COVID-19 in Davos, Switzerland on January 22, 2021 (top) and January 26, 2018. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann

Clear instructions

If the World Economic Forum had been held in Davos, I imagine there would have been a private meeting between Mr. Xi and Mr. Moon, without direct contact with Mr. Suga.

Instead, there was a call from Beijing to Seoul. Looking at the heavily redacted transcript, it seems clear to me that Mr. Xi warned Mr. Moon not to say anything publicly that is deemed friendly to America.

As a result, Mr. Moon decided not to mention anything about foreign policy in his speech. Instead, he focused on internal matters.

He said: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea has never imposed any lockdowns or border closures. This clearly demonstrates that South Korea, more than anything, is a safe and stable trading partner and investment destination. “

China will have no complaints in this speech.

Neither has Japan, which has been the target of negative comments in Mr. Moons’ other recent speeches in Seoul.

On this occasion, Mr. Moon looked like a middleweight fighter against giants. Discretion seemed the best part of bravery.

There was no Mr. Trump in Davos this year, of course. His appearance there in 2020 was a frenetic affair and his speech turned into a special, aimed at getting maximum airtime.

Mr. Biden also did not attend this year’s forum.

I expect the American leader to enter the ring in 2022. It will be interesting to watch then if, after bowing respectfully to the veterans, he decides to go on the offensive.

Author: Duncan Bartlett

Duncan Bartlett is a regular contributor to Japan Forward and runs the news portal History of Japan, which contains articles, videos and podcasts. He is editor-in-chief of Asian Affairs magazine and associate researcher at SOAS China Institute at the University of London.