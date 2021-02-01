Politics
Battle Royale: Japan, China and South Korea use Davos as show of force
~~
Speak hard behind the polished label
Practitioners of the deadly martial art of ninjutsu, () were so vicious that they were sometimes considered non-human (- hinin).
These agile warriors carried hidden weapons, including sharp blades and missiles, and kept their faces hidden behind masks.
Many people in Japan still benefit from a sanitized version of ninjutsu as a sport. To participate in mock battles, they must commit to respecting its culture and behaving in impeccable manners.
And throughout East Asia, etiquette is considered a crucial part of all martial arts, from Judo to Kung Fu and Taekwondo. There is a parallel in regional politics, where hostility is often expressed with the greatest politeness.
Speeches by leaders of Japan, China and South Korea at the 2021 World Economic Forum were all cordial, but there were also difficult discussions.
The forum is usually held in Davos, Switzerland, but this year it was held online.
Sugas boast
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga opened his speech with a shout of patriotic pride. He said Japan was going to rule the world.
He said he would do so by driving out the coronavirus, growing his economy which is currently facing recession – then helping weaker countries in their war on the disease.
I’m on the front lines of the battle, boasted Mr. Suga.
The battle is not only against Covid but also, according to Mr Sugas, another powerful threat: China. Although he didn’t mention China by name, Suga believes it should be held responsible for the initial coronavirus outbreak.
The Chinese Communist Party initially tried to downplay the problem and was slow to admit that the virus was spread by human transmission.
Now the World Health Organization (WHO) is in Wuhan to conduct an investigation, but critics from China believe the government may still be trying to cover things up.
Mr Suga told the WHO not to be intimidated because it had the support of the Japanese. Japan considers it important that the WHO, which holds the key to the response to infectious diseases, regularly conducts scientific investigations and audits in a transparent manner, he said.
Powerful allies
There was another show of force when he said that Japan would work with like-minded countries to secure a free and open rules-based Indo-Pacific.
He wants the Chinese to recognize that Japan remains firmly locked into its military alliance with the United States under President Joe Biden, just as it was during the Trump era.
Mr. Suga also has no intention of losing face by retreating to this summer’s Olympics.
We are determined to host the Games, which will bring hope and courage to the whole world as a testament to humanity winning out over COVID-19, he said.
Master Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping should be a great master of verbal combat.
He is often described as a strong authoritarian man who has achieved an unassailable position of power in a huge country. On his instructions, China has taken an approach known as Wolf Warrior diplomacy, in which it tries to stifle criticism.
Yet when Mr. Xi was ushered in as the guest of honor on the first day of the virtual Davos, his tone sounded less like an angry wolf and more like a bleating lamb.
He kindly assured his audience that winter could not stop the coming of spring, and darkness could never obscure the light of dawn.
Xi insisted that China was a staunch supporter of an independent foreign policy of peace.
Throughout his fifteen minute speech, he made no specific reference to any other nation. He also did not describe China as a world leader, although he said it will work with other countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace. , universal security and common prosperity.
Threat of war
However, the day after the speech, jets from the People’s Liberation Army flew near the island of Taiwan, which China considers a separatist province but which sees itself as an autonomously governed state.
China’s Defense Ministry has warned bluntly: Taiwan’s independence means war.
The apparent discrepancy between words and actions doesn’t seem to bother Xi Jinpings’ speech writers. They know that the Chinese state media will record what he says in flattering terms. His speeches are also shared like the scriptures among communist believers.
Unlike the leaders of other countries, Xi doesn’t need to worry about the upcoming national elections. There are no scheduled and he has the right to remain president for life.
Waning moon
South Korean President Moon Jae In hopes to retire next year at the end of his term.
And while South Korea has evolved into one of East Asia’s most stable democracies, the fate of its former presidents has been bleak. For example, his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, is serving a 25-year sentence on various corruption charges.
Another danger for Mr. Moon is to stir up trouble with China. A few years ago, the Chinese decided that the South Koreans had crossed the line by purchasing an American missile defense system. They then imposed a series of brutal sanctions and banned Chinese tourists from visiting South Korea.
The case was resolved when South Korea retreated on China’s orders.
Clear instructions
If the World Economic Forum had been held in Davos, I imagine there would have been a private meeting between Mr. Xi and Mr. Moon, without direct contact with Mr. Suga.
Instead, there was a call from Beijing to Seoul. Looking at the heavily redacted transcript, it seems clear to me that Mr. Xi warned Mr. Moon not to say anything publicly that is deemed friendly to America.
As a result, Mr. Moon decided not to mention anything about foreign policy in his speech. Instead, he focused on internal matters.
He said: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea has never imposed any lockdowns or border closures. This clearly demonstrates that South Korea, more than anything, is a safe and stable trading partner and investment destination. “
China will have no complaints in this speech.
Neither has Japan, which has been the target of negative comments in Mr. Moons’ other recent speeches in Seoul.
On this occasion, Mr. Moon looked like a middleweight fighter against giants. Discretion seemed the best part of bravery.
There was no Mr. Trump in Davos this year, of course. His appearance there in 2020 was a frenetic affair and his speech turned into a special, aimed at getting maximum airtime.
Mr. Biden also did not attend this year’s forum.
I expect the American leader to enter the ring in 2022. It will be interesting to watch then if, after bowing respectfully to the veterans, he decides to go on the offensive.
Author: Duncan Bartlett
Duncan Bartlett is a regular contributor to Japan Forward and runs the news portal History of Japan, which contains articles, videos and podcasts. He is editor-in-chief of Asian Affairs magazine and associate researcher at SOAS China Institute at the University of London.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]