Latest Brexit: Boris Johnson Considering Smart SHORTCUT to US Trade Deal – UK Leaves EU Behind | Politics | News





The UK government will formally apply to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) today in order to strengthen trade ties with the Asia-Pacific region. Not only will the UK be able to boost exports to all 11 countries, an expert has revealed that it could also increase the chances of securing a trade deal with Washington. The group is made up of 11 countries, but Biden has previously indicated that the United States may also apply to join the trade alliance after Donald Trump withdraws from negotiations in 2017.

As it stands, the UK is set to continue negotiations with the US on a potential deal and could miss the tentative 2021 deadline to do so. However, the BBC’s global trade correspondent Dharshini David said joining the group could be a “real boost” for US-UK trade relations. She said: “The real boost could come in the future, if others join in – especially the United States, as President Biden has hinted. “It would give the UK that hoped-for trade deal with America – within a trade bloc wielding considerable power on the world stage.”

If the United States joined the trade alliance and subsequently agreed to a deal with the UK, it would be a massive boost for the PM due to the scale of trade with Washington. It would also mark the latest in a series of trade deals signed by the government now that the UK is free from the EU. Overall, the CPTPP accounted for 8.4% of exports in 2019 and would reduce tariffs on exports like whiskey and automobiles. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told BBC’s Andrew Marr: “In the future, it will be the Asia-Pacific countries in particular where the big markets are, where the growing middle-class markets are, for British products. “Of course UK businesses will have to reach out and seize these opportunities, but what I’m doing is creating opportunities, low tariffs, removing those barriers so they can go out and do that. FOLLOW BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES:

8:46 a.m. update: Great Britain on the verge of becoming a player in the Pacific Writing ahead of the UK’s announcement to join the CPTPP, Trade Secretary Liz Truss asserted that the UK is moving forward with its post-Brexit ambitions. She told the Daily Telegraph: “Global Britain is not resting on its laurels after a year as an independent trading nation – we are stepping up. “The CPTPP is an exciting club of sovereign nations, and I believe others will want to join. By positioning Global Britain as the first new entrant, we are helping to shape the rules and reap future rewards. “We are once again in the world championing free and fair trade, driven by our firm belief that this is the best way forward. “This is Global Britain in action. Joining the CPTPP will help us build a better trading system for all of us.”

8:19 am update: Goods entering Irish ports have decreased by 50% The volume of goods entering Irish ports from the UK fell by 50%. The figures show that freight levels are starting to rise with an 11% increase in the past seven days. The Irish Road Haulage Association has warned the EU and UK that trade will be badly affected unless regulations are relaxed. They said: “Through our engagement with transport and logistics companies, we are aware of the problems and delays in the supply chain, especially in Great Britain. “We know that the introduction of new regulatory requirements for import and export, alongside new controls and controls on trade between the EU and the UK, excluding Northern Ireland , increases the burden on business and our departments and agencies continue to work with business and transportation and logistics companies to help them get through these new checks and controls. “ 7:39 a.m. update: Political leaders must work together on Northern Ireland protocol SDLP chief Colum Eastwood called for cooperation on the Northern Ireland protocol. Following the threat to trigger Article 16 last week from Brussels, Mr Eastwood called on all parties to “reduce” the rhetoric on Northern Ireland. Despite the bold threat from the EU, he warned that all parties must cooperate in order to move the protocol forward. He said: “It is important in the coming days that Unionist politicians show leadership and that we all work together to ensure that the Northern Ireland Protocol works effectively. “Friday’s events show the great sensitivity around these issues and it is now vital that political leaders in Ireland, Britain and the EU focus on the way forward. “We must all work together, avoid any unwanted and divisive language and ensure [the NI Protocol’s] full implementation. “

7:22 a.m. update: Boris Johnson considers ingenious move to increase odds of U.S. trade deal Following the announcement of the UK’s willingness to join the CPTPP, a trade expert has indicated that this may well increase the chances of a US trade deal. Donald Trump withdrew from negotiations to join the trade alliance in 2017, but amid China’s rise to power, Biden has indicated that the United States may join the group. If the United States follows the United Kingdom in joining the trade alliance, the BBC’s global trade correspondent Dharshini David said it could help improve the odds of a trade deal with Washington. She said: “The real boost could come in the future, if others join in – especially the United States, as President Biden has hinted. “It would give the UK that hoped-for trade deal with America – within a trade bloc wielding considerable power on the world stage.”







