Donald Trumps’ post-election fundraiser failed in final weeks of 2020





Former President Donald Trump’s scorching post-election fundraising calmed down in the final weeks of the year as his false allegations of widespread electoral fraud suffered setbacks in courts across the country.

Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $ 81 million in the last 38 days of 2020, far less than the $ 207.5 million received within 19 days of the Nov. 3 election, according to information they have. filed Sunday with the Federal Election Commission.

Despite the setback, Political Operation Trumps will have plenty of money heading into the New Year, with fewer limits on how it can be spent. Save America, a leadership launched by PAC Trump a week after the election, collected $ 30.9 million between November 24 and the end of the year. He had $ 31.2 million in cash, money he can spend on a variety of activities including travel, policy promotion and fundraising.

Most of Save Americas’ funds, some $ 30.4 million, have been transferred from another committee, Trump Make America Great Again, which is supported by small donors and shares the money between its PAC leadership and the RNC. .

Trump’s Make America Great Again raised $ 62.5 million from Nov. 24 to the end of the year, according to his FEC report, including $ 35.2 million from local donors who gave less than $ 200. He ended the year with $ 59.9 million in the bank. In addition to Save America, Trump Make America Great Again transferred $ 25.5 million to the Trumps campaign and $ 22.5 million to the RNC.

Since the riot earlier this month, Trump has been barred from access to social media platforms, including Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. He had used Twitter as the primary means of communication with his supporters. He has spent generously on Facebook ads to raise funds for his campaign and committees. Stripe Inc., the payment processor, stopped handling donations made directly to Trump committees after the riot.

Trump can use Save America’s money for more than campaign funds, which under federal law cannot be converted for personal use. In 2020, Save America spent just $ 343,078, all at a subsidiary of WinRed, the GOP’s online donation platform.

The Trumps campaign ended the year with $ 10.7 million in cash, but debts of $ 2.7 million. It took $ 27 million and spent $ 34.7 million, including individual contribution refunds totaling $ 11.3 million.

He spent $ 1.1 million on legal advice and expenses, the biggest payout, $ 1 million, going to Kasowitz, Benson, Torres LLP. The cabinet represented Trump in Special Counsel Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump Victory, who raises funds from large dollar donors, only made $ 261,250 during the deposit period. The RNC took in $ 45.3 million, including transfers from Trump’s Make America Great Again, and ended the year with $ 80.5 million in cash.

