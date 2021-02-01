Inflation eases to its lowest for more than two years





ISLAMABAD:

Surprisingly, the pace of inflation slowed to 5.7% in January, the lowest rate in more than two years, due to the steady supply of perishables and an unusually high rate of inflation. in the same month a year ago.

It was the fourth month in a row that the pace of inflation followed a downward path.

“Inflation continues to fall. January inflation (CPI) fell to 5.7%, ”Asad Umar, Federal Planning and Development Minister, tweeted Sunday, the day before the official announcement of the monthly bulletin by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Umar added that the inflation rate is lower today than when the PTI government was formed. He said that in July 2018 – the month of the general election – the inflation rate was 5.8%.

However, this is not the first time that the inflation rate has fallen so low. In January 2019 the inflation rate was 5.6% and in November 2018 it was 5.7%. November 2018 was also the month when the PTI government authorized the export of 1.1 million tonnes of sugar, which sowed the seeds of the sugar crisis in the country.

Historically, the inflation rate has generally remained in single digits during the month of January due to better food supplies during winters.

In the past 14 years, the inflation rate in January was at nine times the single digit during the month of January.

However, January 2020 was the abnormal month when inflation peaked at 14.6% due to the disruption of the food supply chain, which caused a massive increase in the prices of almost all perishable food items.

The inflation rate of 14.6% was the highest in January in the past 14 years, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

There was a 2.2% reduction in the pace of inflation last month, the biggest drop in the past 10 months.

“More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now paying off, ”Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted hours after Umar’s tweet. The Prime Minister said the consumer price index and core inflation were “both now lower than when our government was formed.”

“I have told my economic team to remain vigilant and to ensure that inflation remains under control,” the Prime Minister said.

The inflation rate of 5.7% exceeded the expectations of the Ministry of Finance which had predicted an inflation rate of about 7.2% to 8.2% for January.

Why a sudden drop in the inflation rate?

Pakistanis suffered one of the highest inflation in January 2020, when the rate hit 14.6% due to the rising cost of food and energy in the country.

This resulted in what economists call the “high base effect” – an unusually high or low inflation rate in the same month a year ago. Due to a high base of 14.6%, the inflation rate in January 2021 fell to 5.7%, according to economists.

They said the government could reap more benefits from the high base effects over the next two months, as inflation rates were also in double digits in February-March 2020.

Improving food supplies was the other key factor. The PBS calculates the inflation index by monitoring the prices of 356 commodities in 35 cities and 244 commodities in 27 rural markets.

The impact of food inflation has been more pronounced in rural areas than in urban centers.

In his tweet, Umar said the pace of core inflation, calculated after excluding energy and food prices, also slowed to 5.4%. He said that before the formation of the PTI government, core inflation was 7.6%.

Core inflation after remaining unchanged at 5.6% for three months also edged down to 5.4%. The government raised electricity prices by 17% or Rs 1.95 per unit from January to meet an IMF condition to reinstate the stalled $ 6 billion bailout program.

