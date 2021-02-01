Turkish democracy is running out

The Turkish Islamist leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has not lost a single election, be it presidential, parliamentary, municipal or referendum, since coming to power in 2002. His national support of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) varied between 34% (in 2002) and 52% (in 2018). This is a spectacular achievement in every way, especially for a leader whose authoritarian to tyrannical governance is no secret, even to his constituents.

What is behind this 21st century Turkish Stockholm Syndrome? Why have so many Turks fallen in love with their executioner? The socio-political factors on which the popularity of the Erdogans rests are too broad to be discussed in a short article. It should be noted, however, that there is a missing link between the popularity of the Erdogans and universal democratic values.

In its 2020 assessment, Freedom House included Turkey on its list of countries not free . Other countries in Turkey regrouping include Afghanistan, Angola, Belarus, Brunei, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Myanmar, North Korea, Nicaragua, Qatar, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. According to the World Justice Project, Turkey ranks 107thout of 128 countries on the rule of law. According to Reporters Without Borders press freedom ranking Turkey is 154th out of 180 countries, with a worse score than Pakistan, Congo and Bangladesh.

This embarrassing performance would be enough to topple a dozen leaders in any part of the democratic world. In addition, corruption and nepotism are endemic in Turkey, but reporting it can be very dangerous. What about well-being? The per capita income of turkeys is just $ 8,500.

A Turkish maverick YouTube channel recently produced a social experience . Days after Erdogan said Turkey’s future was in Europe, an interviewer took to a crowded Istanbul square with a microphone to solicit the opinions of passers-by. Taking the question deliberately, the interviewer asked a man: What do you think of the main comments from opposition leaders that Turkey’s future lies in Europe? That is wrong, replied the man. Europe is our enemy. The interviewer then apologized and said: Oh, my mistake! My editors just told me that it was Erdogan who said that Turkey’s future lies in Europe. Your comment? But of course, the man responded. If Erdogan said so, it is true.

Who is this man and the 25 million or so other Turks who vote unconditionally for Erdogan? In a 2018 study , the KONDA pollster introduced the Erdogan fan:

66% are primary or secondary graduates. Only 10% have a university degree.

89% of AKP voters have a primary or secondary school diploma.

45% live on a monthly income of 1,201 to 2,000 TL (162 to 270 dollars).

59% say they can’t make ends meet.

46% identify as traditionally conservative and 43% as religiously conservative.

87% identify as pious or religious.

Only 13% of women surveyed do not wear any type of Islamic headscarf.

83% are Turks and 11% Kurds.

Four-fifths say they would never vote for any leader other than Erdogan.

Only 3% think Turkey’s foreign policy is a failure.

52% say they do not feel safe in Turkey.

Only 20% do not approve of government restrictions on access to social media.

Only 23% think Turkey should become a member of the EU.

89% approve of the forced appointment of directors by governments of private companies.

91% approve of the government’s forced closure of educational institutions (schools and universities).

36% agree that the government arbitrarily and unfairly detains innocent people.

76% approve of media bans for national interests.

In a 2019 study, researcher SODEV found that only 50.6% of AKP voters believe that the judiciary is independent and only 57.3% that the courts are impartial. Overall, only about a third of Turks believe they have an independent and impartial judiciary.

More recently, in November 2020, an opinion poll carried out by researcher Art Bir revealed that only 1.7% of Turks trust the courts and 1.2% trust the parliament.

And in December, the Optimar research house found that only 2.4% of Turks think their country’s biggest problem is its democratic deficit. Engin Ard, a pro-government columnist, commented: This means that 98% of people don’t have a problem with democracy.

This is the heart of the matter. Advanced democratic standards, or their glaring lack, have never been a game-changer in the Turkish elections. In other words, democracy does not sell in the Turkish market.

AKP voters, who make up 40-50% of all Turkish voters, are less educated, religiously conservative, relatively poor and insecure Erdogan fans who do not care about democratic values ​​and approve of his authoritarianism. This profile gives Erdogan carte blanche for a new oppression, which, once again, will have no political cost.

Research shows that most Turks are happy with their democracy at the ballot box without checks and balances, weakened institutions, a government-controlled justice system and a growing democratic deficit. Let them enjoy it.

Burak Bekdil is an Ankara-based columnist. He writes regularly for the Gatestone Institute and Defense News and is a member of the Middle East Forum.

A version of this article was originally published by the BESA Center.