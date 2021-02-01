PM Modi at Motera Stadium | BCCI set to invite PM Modi to Motera stadium for third test against England: report





IND vs ENG: BCCI is preparing to invite PM Modi to the Motera stadium. | Photo credit: PTI Highlights PM Modi could attend third test between India and England at Motera stadium The match will take place from February 24 to 28 BCCI also seeks to allow 50% of the stadium to be filled with spectators The England tour in India begins with a series of 4 match tests. The bilateral competition not only marks the resumption of international cricket in India after the start of the Covid-19 epidemic last year in March, but also the arrival of the revamped Motera Stadium on the international circuit. India’s third test against England is scheduled at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the first two scheduled in Chennai. Motera, which is considered the world’s largest cricket stadium in terms of seating capacity, could also honor the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as India and England lock the horns on the site in the longest format in the game. According to a report in Indian express, the Cricket Control Council in India (BCCI) is seeking to invite PM Modi to the site during the Test Match. Motera Stadium now has the capacity to accommodate a whopping 110,000 people at the site, although it does not appear that 100% capacity can be met for the next round of testing given the Covid-19 pandemic . The BCCI, however, is looking to allow fans to some extent during the test run, as central and state governments have relaxed restrictions due to the virus’s declining graph in the country. A BCCI source told the newspaper the council plans to fill 50% of Motera stadium when India faces England in the third test of the series. “Since the seating capacity is over a lakh, the GCA can easily accommodate 50 percent of the crowds for the third and fourth tests. The government allowed sports stadiums to operate with 50 percent capacity, so it was decided to allow supporters for matches in Ahmedabad. The media will also be able to cover the game from the stadium, ”an Indian Express source told the newspaper. Along with the audience, Union Modi Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju are some of the political leaders who could be invited. The match will take place from February 24 to 28. Members of the Indian and English team are currently in Chennai preparing for the first test of the series which will start on 05 February.







