China calls on all parties to resolve disputes after Myanmar coup

Beijing on Monday called on all parties in Myanmar to “resolve their differences” after the military seized power and arrested democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar and hopes that the various parties in Myanmar will appropriately resolve their differences within the constitutional and legal framework to protect political and social stability,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang said. Wenbin during a press briefing.

Wang said China – which shares a border with Myanmar – continues to “deepen our understanding of the situation.”

Myanmar has declared a one-year state of emergency and the coup ends a decade of civilian rule in the country.

Myanmar is a vital part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s $ 1 trillion vision for maritime, rail and road projects in Asia, Africa and Europe – including a proposed $ 8.9 billion high-speed rail link between Myanmar’s West Coast Yunnan Province.

Xi also visited Myanmar in January last year to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During his visit, he pledged that Beijing “will firmly support the government and the people of Myanmar in the pursuit of a development path adapted to its own national conditions,” according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry of the meeting between him. and the President of Myanmar, U Win Myint.

Xi also said China was ready to “work with the Burmese side to … accelerate the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Myanmar’s development strategies.”