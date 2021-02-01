PM congratulates KP on becoming ‘first province’ to provide universal health coverage – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing free medical coverage to all residents of the province under the Sehat Sahulat program.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the prime minister said about 40 million people will receive free health care of up to 1 million rupees each year at more than 400 public and private hospitals, adding that KP is the first province of the country to provide universal health coverage for its residents.

On Sunday evening, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called the step “a big step towards realizing the dream of [a] Welfare state on the model of Riasat-i-Madina as envisioned by Imran Khan “.

“With the launch of the Sehat card tomorrow in the southern districts, we will become the first province to have universal health insurance coverage for 100% of the population. It is a big step towards the realization of the dream of the welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madina, as envisaged by Imran Khan, ”Mahmood tweeted.

The premier launched the program to cover all deserving families in the province in August of last year.

At the time, the prime minister also promised to implement the facility in Punjab, where the PTI is in power, and said he would also suggest the government of Balochistan to launch a similar initiative in the province.

Once the populations of the three provinces have access to free health care, he said, the people of Sindh, who are led by the PPP, will demand the provincial government to introduce a similar program.

Public and private hospitals designated by the program, which has been implemented in stages, will provide free care to residents of the province. State Life Insurance Corporation, which was selected through a competitive bidding process, will receive Rs 2,849 per family per year.

The PTI government launched the first phase of the Sehat Sahulat program in 2015, in which 3% of the population (100,000 families in four districts) of the province received health insurance.

The program was extended to 51% of the population (1,791,930 people in all districts) in the second phase in 2016. The third phase of the program started in 2017, covering 64% of the population (3,200,000 families). .

Last year in October, 6.617 million people in Swat, Buner, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Shangla, Malakand, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper and Bajaur districts of Malakand Division started receiving free health services. whatever their financial situation.

It was followed by Hazara’s division in November, Mardan and Peshawar in December. From this month, the service has been extended to the entire province as residents of Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan will also begin to enjoy free health care.

