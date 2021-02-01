Donald Trump announces new lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team





Donald Trump on Sunday appointed two new lawyers to lead the defense in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, a day after it was revealed the former US president had split from a previous group of lawyers.

A former county prosecutor and criminal defense attorney with civil rights background will lead the Trump impeachment defense team.

Trump’s two representatives, attorneys David Schoen and Bruce Castor, will lead the defense effort in the trial scheduled to begin Feb.9, the former office of the president said in a statement.

Schoen had previously helped Trump and his advisers prepare for the proceedings, according to the former president’s office.

Both attorneys have released statements through Trump’s office, saying they are honored to take the job.

“The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisan time and time again.” said Castor, who served as a Montgomery County district attorney outside of Philadelphia from 2000 to 2008.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two lawyers from South Carolina, are no longer on Trump’s team, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters news agency on Saturday. The source called their departure a “mutual decision”.

Trump, the first president in American history to be impeached twice, is due to stand trial in the Senate for instigating his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, a rampage that left five dead, so that lawmakers came together to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump is due to file a response to the impeachment charges on Tuesday.

Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort last week to end Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some have cited as a clear sign Trump will not be convicted of incitement to the insurrection on the Capitol.

Schoen previously represented former Trump adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted in November 2019 of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020, a few weeks before leaving the office on January 20.

Castor is a former Pennsylvania District Attorney known for his decision not to prosecute artist Bill Cosby in 2005 after a woman accused Cosby of sexual assault. In 2017, Castor sued Cosby’s accuser in the defamation case, claiming she destroyed her political career in retaliation.

Cosby, 83, is currently serving a sentence of three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after being convicted in a 2018 trial for drugs and rape of a friend at his home in 2004.

