A PPP politicizing the deployment of a vaccine: Asad Umar – Pakistan





Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said on Monday that Sindh’s PPP government was politicizing the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine even though it did not have a “single dose” of the vaccine.

Umar was addressing a convention of PTI workers in Shikarpur on development projects in the region when he made the remarks.

The Federal Minister said the government of Sindh was “lying” at press conferences about its purchase and delivery of vaccines because “they don’t have a single vaccine. [dose]”, Adding that the PPP should be” ashamed “of politicizing a” people’s health problem “.

He said the federal government was providing all vaccine doses for the inoculation campaign and the Sindh government would be lining up for the vaccine. [saying] that the federal government should give it ”.

“Tell them [Sindh government] don’t worry, we will give them the vaccines because the people of Sindh are as precious to us as the people of other areas and Sindh is ours, just like the rest of Pakistan is ours. ”

He added that the people of Sindh in Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki did not feel safe.

Umar said that when the injustices against the people of Sindh are discussed with the Sindh government, they “remember the 18th Amendment”.

He said he would ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to “take responsibility” for the people of Sindh and protect their lives and livelihoods.

The minister said he would discuss development plans later today with elected officials and leaders in the region, a report of which would be submitted to the prime minister.

He reminded the assembly that when PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for lockouts, “and when the chief minister of Sindh declared that no one is starving, the prime minister knew this that poverty could do and the Center announced the largest welfare project for the help of the people in Pakistani history.

Umar said that in just two months after the start of the corona, 200 billion rupees were distributed to the Pakistani people, of which 65 billion rupees were spent on the people of Sindh.

The federal minister’s remarks criticizing the Sindh government come after he expressed similar criticism the day before at a rally in Karachi, where he accused the Sindh government of not owning the metropolis.

If the one with all the powers doesn’t work here in Karachi, then someone has to, Umar said.

But we see that when the federal government presents a development plan for Karachi, obstacles are created. This is all because of the faulty local government system and it must end, he said.

Deployment of vaccine in Pakistan

Pakistan’s vaccination campaign is expected to be underway as the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Pakistan from China on Monday via a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft.

The lot contained 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine which was donated by China. The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan announced the development in a tweet and expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and “everyone who made this possible.”

“The NCOC and the provinces have been instrumental in the fight against Covid. I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they will be the first to get vaccinated.

