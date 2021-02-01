Is a five-year term too short for a government?





ISLAMABAD:

Over the past two decades, Israel has seen eight elections. The national legislature of the Jewish state – the Knesset – is elected for a four-year term. However, most governments did not serve a full mandate, which resulted in early elections. Yet this lack of continuity has had no impact on the Israeli economy.

Japan – one of the most developed economies in the world – will go for election to the National Diet – the Japanese Parliament – for the eighth time since 2000. Pakistan has had three general elections and one in the same period. military rule, which was longer than any term of civilian government.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement that “elections every five years are a tragedy” has sparked speculation about a possible constitutional amendment to improve the federal government’s tenure once the PTI government snatches a majority in the Senate. .

“Theoretically, it [PM] is not wrong. But the democratic system has limits, ”said Pakistani Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, speaking to The Express Tribune.

“If you compare the drawbacks of the system that ends after 10 or 20 years with the current system, you will find the latter better than the former,” he said.

Commenting on a possible constitutional change after the Senate elections, Mehboob said it was possible, but the majority in the upper house would not only set the stage for the government to make a constitutional amendment as a two-thirds majority is needed. still a distant dream for the ruling coalition.

According to Mehboob, many countries have even reduced the tenure to five years rather than increasing the tenure of their government.

“The Prime Minister often does not share a well thought out opinion as he has to attend several events a day and he usually speaks without any notes,” he said.

Before calling the five-year term a tragedy, Prime Minister Imran referred to the detailed information given to elected governments in the US and UK before they took office and said he had little to do with it. time to prepare before taking up his duties and the first three months. were devoted to understanding the state of things.

In his December speech, he suggested tweaking the system, saying it would give the new government time to better prepare for governance.

In his last speech, he praised the Chinese government in particular for developing long-term plans.

However, Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister’s statement was taken out of context.

“It [PM] said politicians only think in terms of five years because of the election. Nobody thinks of the long term and the nation needs long term planning, ”Chaudhry added.

Surprisingly, lawmakers from both government and opposition parties agreed that one of the reasons governments only think about their five-year terms and show less interest in long-term planning was the pressure. on the results of the last year of a government’s mandate.

