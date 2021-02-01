Trump appoints new lawyers to lead impeachment defense team





WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defense team just a day after it was revealed he had parted ways with a previous group of lawyers with a few more a week before his trial in the Senate.

Trump’s two representatives will be defense attorney David Schoen, a frequent legal commentator on television, and Bruce Castor, a former Pennsylvania prosecutor who has been criticized for his decision not to indict actor Bill Cosby in a sex crimes case.

Both attorneys released statements through Trump’s office on Sunday, saying they were honored to take the job.

“The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisan time and time again.” said Castor, who served as a Montgomery County district attorney outside of Philadelphia from 2000 to 2008.

The announcement was intended to promote a sense of stability around Trump’s defense team as his impeachment trial approached. The former president has struggled to hire and retain lawyers ready to represent him against charges of inciting the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol, which occurred when a crowd of loyalists took to storms Congress as lawmakers meet Jan.6 to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

This is in contrast to his first impeachment trial, when Trump’s senior legal team included Alan Dershowitz, one of the country’s best-known criminal defense attorneys, as well as the lawyer for the White House Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, who argued cases before the Supreme Court.

The Trump team had originally announced that Butch Bowers, a lawyer from South Carolina, would lead its legal team after a presentation by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. But that team fell apart over the weekend due to differences over legal strategy.

A person familiar with their thinking said Bowers and fellow South Carolina lawyer Deborah Barbier left the team because Trump wanted them to use a defense based on allegations of electoral fraud, and the lawyers didn’t were unwilling to do so. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation and requested anonymity

Republicans and aides to Trump, the first president to be impeached twice in American history, have made it clear they intend to make one simple argument at trial: Trump’s trial, scheduled for the week of February 8, is unconstitutional because he is no longer in the office.

“The Democrats’ efforts to remove a president who has already left office are totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said.

Many legal scholars, however, say there is no bar to an impeachment trial despite Trump’s departure from the White House. One argument is that state constitutions prior to the US Constitution allowed for impeachment after officials left. Nor did the framers of the Constitution expressly prohibit this practice.

Castor, a Republican who was the elected district attorney for Pennsylvania’s third most populous county, decided not to indict Cosby in a sexual encounter in 2004. He ran for the post again in 2015, and his judgment in the Cosby case was a key issue used against him by the Democrat who defeated him.

Castor said he personally believed Cosby should have been arrested, but the evidence was not strong enough to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In 2004, Castor applied for the post of attorney general without success. In 2016, he became the senior lieutenant of the state’s beleaguered attorney general – Kathleen Kane, a Democrat – as she faced charges of leaking protected investigative information to smear a rival and lie to a grand jury on this. She was sentenced, leaving Castor as interim state attorney general for a few days.

Schoen met with financier Jeffrey Epstein about joining his sex trafficking defense team just days before Epstein committed suicide in a New York prison.

In an interview with the Atlanta Jewish Times last year, Schoen said he was also approached by Trump associate Roger Stone prior to Stone’s trial about his membership on the team and that he had was then retained to handle his appeal. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence and then pardoned him. Schoen argued in the interview that the case against Stone was “very unfair and politicized”.

Neither Schoen nor Castor returned phone messages asking for comment on Sunday evening.

———-

Associated Press editors Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pa., And Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

