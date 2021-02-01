Sialkot PML-N thug calls for prison facilities





SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said a thug from Sialkot used to show his bravery by jumping through canals when he was in power, but now he was in prison and begged for facilities.

Apparently referring to Khwaja Muhammad Asif, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) of the Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N), she said he could be brave, but was afraid to give his mark money and details of a suspicious money transfer.

While speaking to the media here, she said that Kh Asif had tainted the honor of Sialkot and its people with his corruption, and now he feared that if his wrongdoings were admitted, even his family would allow him not to enter their home. Dr Firdous said it could be quite painful for the soul of the great poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as he envisioned a separate country for people with freedom-loving souls like “shaheens” (eagles). But contrary to her vision, slaves had wandered and prospered in the country, she added. Dr Firdous said Kh Asif was a slave of the Sharif family, as his father, Khwaja Muhammad Safdar, was a slave to dictator Gen Ziaul Haq.

She said the foreign funding dossier silenced the PML-N and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and they had no response to the recent statement by former US Ambassador Abida Hussain, alleging funding for the PML-N. by Osama bin Laden. Dr Firdous said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would come out crisp and clear on the foreign funding record as it had provided lists of all donors to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). However, she added, those who had received funding from Osama bin Laden, Gaddafi and Saddam needed to clarify their position.

She said it appeared that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s software had been updated as he said today that he had no conflict with any institution, contrary to his previous arrogant statements to lead. long massive marches over Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

She said the opposition was completely free to boycott parliament or submit resignations, but would never succeed in securing an NRO or a deal. She said that Maryam Nawaz used to blame her rivals for cowardice, but in fact her father, brothers and their pals were cowards who fled the country to avoid courts and prisons, while the Captain ( PM Imran Khan) and his team were strong and firm in the arena. She said they were becoming revolutionaries while staying safe abroad and getting sick in prison. Dr Firdous said the PTI government would not tolerate anything involved in land grabbing in the province. She said illegal buildings were demolished in the housing company of Kh Muhammad Asif and others during an operation against her.

Previously, SACM visited the Sialkot district prison.

She told reporters that two water filtration plants had been installed in the prison. She said that a 20-bed hospital for drug addicts would be established in prison with 20 million rupees. She said that a multi-story barracks for prisoners was also being built with 45 million rupees and 2 million rupees being spent to build new toilets and a laundry room.

She said there were several courses and training programs, which helped prisoners, especially women, learn different skills and earn for themselves. She said 195 inmates received training in household affairs such as hand and machine sewing, beautician, tailoring, embroidery, etc. and 1,284 young inmates had received training to become tailors, engine and motorcycle mechanics, electricians, welders, etc. She said the provincial government was busy taking all necessary measures to improve the condition of prisons across Punjab.

