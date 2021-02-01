Boris Johnson to announce Paul Dacre as Ofcom president





Boris Johnson is about to appoint Paul Dacre as Ofcom president and offer him a peerage, it has been revealed. According to Whitehall and a media source, Johnson is preparing to announce the nomination soon and will give Dacre a mandate to target the BBC.

Dacre resigned asDaily mail editor-in-chief in 2018 but is still editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail Group, editor of the daily andMail on Sunday, the free London title Metro and the MailOnline website. Some in the industry oppose the idea. “It is a terrible idea,” said a leading figure in the management of British television. “A key role for Ofcom in the coming months will be to focus on improving nations’ broadband, which is vital not only for business but for social inclusion. Dacre knows nothing about it. . “ When Dacre’s candidacy was touted last summer, former labor minister Lord Adonis said at the time that Dacre “clearly does not believe in the media regulated in an impartial and statutory manner.” A date for the announcement has yet been set as the prime minister is believed to continue to face some resistance within government circles, the Observer reports. MORE: Commons committee calls for more transparency in BBC and Ofcom appointments You can also watch: The permanent appointment to Ofcom chairman has remained open since early last year, when economist Lord Burns announced his resignation. Burns reportedly quarreled with the Prime Minister over the appointment of a new Ofcom chief executive. Finally, he agreed to leave in order to have his own choice of Melanie Dawes. Dawes stepped down from his senior civil service post in February last year. It comes as Richard Sharp’s appointment as the next BBC chairman was approved by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee earlier this month. It followed reports that ex-The telegraph of the day Margaret Thatcher’s editor and biographer Lord Moore was online for the post.

