Belarus, China Establish Strategic Partnership Through Friendship and Sincerity of Presidents

MINSK, February 1 (BelTA) – Belarus and China have established a strategic partnership thanks to the friendship of the leaders of the two countries and their sincerity, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov told the media, BelTA has learned .

Journalists are often bogged down by the numbers in relations between countries, but the trends are always important. Last year a good saying turned out to be true: A friend in need is indeed a friend, said Nikolai Snopkov.

Two fundamental foundations make the level of the strategic partnership between Belarus and China so high. The first is the friendship between Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is the basis of friendship [between Belarus and China]. The second is the ability of Belarusians to be sincere friends. Our Chinese friends feel it when you treat them sincerely, when your friendship really comes from the heart, and when it doesn’t. Belarusians can be friends, they will give all they can when a friend is in need, the first deputy prime minister said.

He pointed out that friendly relations were also demonstrated during the COVID-19 outbreak last year. The first humanitarian aid plane to China was sent from Belarus.

Another point concerns recent political events, an attempted color revolution in Belarus and China’s position, which was once again confirmed in the telephone conversation between Belarusian President and Xi Jinping as the people and leaders Chinese support the authorities and wish to guarantee the choice. of the future of Belarus exclusively based on the decisions of the Belarusian people, said Nikolai Snopkov.

As for the prospects for economic cooperation, the First Deputy Prime Minister sees great potential for Belarusian-Chinese cooperation. The Chinese economy will continue to grow and of course we will grow together in our export positions, he said.