Chinese vaccines leave doubts, but many are betting on them – breaking news, breaking news, headlines

Hong Kong. – Public mass immunization programs using a Chinese coronavirus vaccine are underway in Indonesia and Turkey, where tens of millions of people are expected to receive doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, made by the Beijing-based company Sinovac.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo appeared to receive the country’s first dose of CoronaVac vaccine on Wednesday, after the government cleared it for emergency use. On Thursday, meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had also been vaccinated.

However, these vaccination programs come despite growing doubts about the drug’s efficacy, which last week was found to have an efficacy rate of just 50.38% in advanced-stage trials in Brazil, significantly lower. than before. which showed previous results. This rate barely exceeds the 50% effectiveness threshold set by the World Health Organization and is well below the 78% previously announced with great fanfare in China earlier this month.

This apparent discrepancy has raised concerns among some scientists and shook international confidence in vaccines made in China.

“Since many countries are planning to order or have already ordered Sinovac vaccines, this could undermine people’s willingness to take them, as people may question the usefulness of the vaccines,” said Yanzhong Huang, senior researcher in global health. at the United States-based Council on Foreign Relations and an expert on the Chinese healthcare system. “It could be a potential obstacle.”

The Brazilian results suggest that CoronaVac is much less effective than the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have an effectiveness rate of around 95%. Russia claims its Sputnik V vaccine is 91% effective, while the British vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, has an average effectiveness of 70%. Sinovac’s vaccine has a lower efficacy rate than its national rival, developed by state-owned Sinopharm, which claims to be 79.34 percent effective.

Chinese vaccines in review

The Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines were considered as candidates for potentially affordable and readily available vaccines. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Chinese vaccines do not require an expensive cold room.

Sinovac has made deals with at least six governments, with plans to deliver 46 million doses of its CoronaVac vaccine to Brazil, 50 million doses to Turkey and 7.5 million doses to Hong Kong. It will also supply 40 million doses of the vaccine in bulk (the vaccine concentrate before dividing it into vials) to Indonesia for local production.

Thailand has ordered 2 million doses of CoronaVac and plans to receive the first 200,000 doses in February, while the Philippines has ordered 25 million doses, the first batch of which is also expected to arrive next month, according to.

However, following the release of Brazilian test data, other countries are currently reviewing potential plans.

Singapore’s health minister said officials would review the Sinovac vaccine before applying it to their citizens. Singapore has not approved the vaccine, but has entered into a purchase agreement with the company. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the vaccine would have to go through a regulatory process and approved by the Singapore Health Sciences Authority, according to the Straits Times.

Malaysia also said it will request more data from Sinovac before approving and purchasing supplies. reported, while in Hong Kong, which signed a deal with Sinovac, a senior medical adviser said that a panel of experts would review each vaccine based on clinical data.

Despite the fact that Brazilian health agency regulator Anvisa voted to allow the emergency use of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine on Sunday, he said he did not have access important data about the vaccine in the phase 3 study, such as the duration of protection provided by the vaccine and its effects on the elderly and other specific groups, such as people with co-morbidities.

Brazil’s national immunization program is expected to start Jan.20, according to the health ministry.

And while the Thai and Philippine governments have so far publicly endorsed the launch of Sinovac, politicians in both countries have questioned their implementation plans. In response to concerns, Thai regulators have asked Sinovac to provide more detailed information on clinical trials.

Sinovac defended the safety and effectiveness of its vaccine on Wednesday. “These results from phase 3 clinical trials are sufficient to demonstrate that the safety and efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine are good worldwide,” Company President Yin Weidong said at a press conference.

Different efficiency rates

Part of the confusion about the Sinovac vaccine revolves around the different rates of effectiveness and the available data.

Turkey, which on Wednesday approved the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, reported an efficacy of 91.25%, while Indonesia reported 65.3%.

Data from Brazil, meanwhile, showed 50.38% efficacy for those who suffered from very mild cases of covid-19. But the rate rose to 78% for mild to severe cases.

It’s hard to interpret all of this information without looking at the full datasets. This highlights the problem of publishing data through press releases rather than publishing it in a peer-reviewed journal, said Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, in a statement. “It also highlights the different approaches to regulatory approval requirements.”

There are several reasons why one trial might produce a different rate of effectiveness than another, including how they were conducted, or for the vaccine to be more or less effective in different or different age groups. population groups, according to experts. .

A representative for Sinovac told CNN that the difference in results was due to different situations in the countries where the clinical trials were being conducted.

“The results come from different populations, in different places with different morbidity rates, and therefore cover a relatively wide range,” said the representative.

But amid the wealth of information about new vaccines coming out every day, analysts say there is a risk that people will become confused and lose confidence.

“There is a risk that people misunderstand the science,” said Dr Nikki Turner, director of the University of Auckland Immunization Advisory Center in New Zealand. There is a really important point here about trying to effectively communicate the science behind these vaccines. Especially when things are moving very fast.

And effectiveness doesn’t necessarily mean how effective the vaccine is. “Once the vaccine goes through clinical trials in the community, you need to think broadly about the different aspects of what makes a vaccine work,” Turner said.

“Some vaccines may be more effective at reducing disease, some vaccines may be more effective at reducing transmission, so it depends on your goal.”

Where they are needed most

The problem with a country depending on a single vaccine with a lower efficacy rate is that it does not necessarily develop the required collective immunity in a population.

This debate took place this week in Australia, where some scientists have proposed a postponement of large-scale vaccination.

Australia has obtained 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the University of Oxford and plans to start applying it later this year. However, some scientists, including the president of the Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology, have argued that the vaccine will not provide herd immunity and that implementation plans should be halted, citing its low rate. efficacy compared to vaccines manufactured in the United States.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has attempted to alleviate these concerns, saying “AstraZeneca is, based on the evidence we have so far, a safe and effective vaccine. And he added that more data is expected.

Experts said that while the scientific discussion about the availability of new data is a good thing, it shouldn’t hurt the fact that all vaccines that have been approved in countries around the world have been shown to be safe and effective in stopping the disease. death and serious illness.

Australia has recorded fewer than 30,000 cases of COVID-19 and fewer than 1,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Several other countries in the Asia-Pacific region that have had similar success in controlling the pandemic have vaccine purchase agreements, but appear to be waiting for more data and to see what happens with large-scale vaccination in the largest countries. affected, before vaccinating their own citizens.

New Zealand has been hailed as a global model for its management of the epidemic; has not had a case of local transmission since November 18. No vaccines have been approved in the country, although it has made deals with several vaccine developers to access their candidates once local regulators give the green light.

Turner, of the University of Auckland, believes that waiting and evaluating new data on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines will mean that people can have more confidence in them.

There are communities around the world who are worried about new vaccines, new vaccine technologies. Are they safe? Are they effective? So if we don’t have to rush emergency decisions with preliminary data, we are well placed to wait a few more months and get more complete data on the efficacy and safety of these vaccines, ”he said. -he declares.

However, waiting too long could risk another outbreak, especially given the new, potentially more transmissible variants.

“It is a balance between bringing vaccines into the country to jumpstart the economy and try to keep the disease out of our country, as opposed to going ahead and losing confidence. community, ”Turner said.

Jamie Triccas, professor of medical microbiology at the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Medical Sciences, said that with the pandemic still rampant, several vaccines from various vendors should be considered and it is important to use all of them.

The bottom line is we want to stop the dead, that’s the first thing you want. If you get as many people vaccinated as possible, you know the vaccine might not stop everyone from getting infected, but is good for stopping serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths, ”he said. he declared.

Time is not on our side. We are in a situation where we have more deaths and cases per day than ever before. It’s time to cooperate and get all the vaccines out as quickly as possible, provided they are safe and have an agreed upon level of efficacy that is as effective.

CNN’s Nectar Gan and Jadyn Sham contributed reporting from Hong Kong and Rodrigo Pedroso contributed reporting from Sao Paulo.