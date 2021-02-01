Keep the winter holidays environmentally friendly





ISLAMABAD:

On Sunday, experts called for an inclusive and integrated winter sports strategy to attract tourism to the northern regions of the country.

The environment and climate change are expected to remain the primary concern when designing sporting events for the winter season, experts said during a webinar.

It’s time for wildlife to hibernate and mate as massive human activities disrupt their life cycle, they said during a webinar hosted by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and DTN to Reflect on “Winter sports – Scope, opportunities and challenges”.

Experts also showed their concerns over what they called “the reckless decisions” by the Gilgit-Baltistan government to open Deosai National Park for a sports festival in March this year.

The wildlife habitats and biological diversity of Deosai National Park are threatened in the name of winter sports which result in human intrusion and with it construction, garbage and pollution.

Participants urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan and national and international development organizations to take note.

Panelists included Aftabur Rehman Rana, Member of the National Tourism Coordination Council (NTCB), organizer of the National Tourism Coordination Council for Adventure Sports Shahid Nadeem, Senior Director of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan, Wildlife Rab Nawaz, another senior director of WWFS-Pakistan Tahir Rasheed, EvK2CR Environment Conservation expert Arif Hussain, executive director of Devcom-Pakistan Munir Ahmed.

Rana said: “We have seen tremendous growth in winter sports in recent years without any planning or strategy. No one is really interested in taking care of nature, biodiversity and wildlife. “

Excessive winter sports are dangerous for nature and put excessive strain on forest resources, he said.

According to Rab Nawaz, winter sports and tourism are conducted without taking into account environmental concerns and risks to nature and wildlife, “everything we do should be sustainable and respectful of nature”.

Devcom-Pakistan executive director Munir Ahmed said federal and provincial governments should promote responsible and sustainable tourism.

Communities get nothing from the monetary benefits generated on their behalf and at the cost of their local resources which are also crucial for people living downstream. “We don’t see any baseline studies for winter sports or even summer tourism. International mountaineering expeditions come to climb the peaks and leave their garbage and waste in our mountains and no one seems to care, ”he said.

Tahir Rasheed, another senior director of WWF Pakistan, the site for winter sports should be chosen with consideration of the wildlife’s hibernation and mating needs. Communities should be part of the planning and benefit sharing.

There is a need to train both hosts and guests in tourism ethics and standards, said Abbottabad reporter Zubair Ayub. The new trend of “ mass tourism ” is creating garbage piles in the hills and valleys once known for their natural beauty, he said.

Additionally, residents of tourist towns should learn to be courteous to visitors and avoid unethical means of making money. People charge exorbitant prices even to sit in a picturesque location or erect barricades on the paths leading to the banks of rivers and lakes.

EvK2CNR conservation expert Arif Hussain said the UK government wanted to explore the possibilities of adventure and winter sports, but did not have the resources to continue the massive cleanup of the high mountains while there was no control over wastes from mountaineering expeditions.

Tahir Imran Khan said some high-end customers play with natural resources and create risks for residents and the safety of the national environment. The federal government should come up with an inclusive plan, he said.

Other speakers on the occasion included RCCI travel and tourism expert Fouzia Qazi, The Adventure Club president Tahir Imran Khan and development experts Umme Kulsoom and Sabeena Hena Iqbal, the president of the ‘Association of Baltistan Tour Operators (BATO) Muhammad Iqbal and Sarfaraz Malik. DNA

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 1, 2021.

