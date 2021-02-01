Only 42,800 per day, vaccination against RI Covid is slow





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian government through the ministry (Kemenkes) vaccinated 539,532 health workers via Covid-19 until Monday (1/2/2021) for the first vaccination. Meanwhile, the second vaccination has only been administered to 35,406 medical staff, and it is still far from the target. Since the start of the first vaccination on Wednesday (1/13/2021), the vaccination course has been slow. As of Thursday (1/28/2021), the number of vaccinated was only 368,318 people. This means that in four days, 171,214 people were vaccinated, or only 42,804 people per day. Even if the goal is 900,000 vaccinations in one day. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had expressed the hope that vaccinations would be carried out for 900,000 to 1 million people per day. However, he admitted that the goal of vaccinating a million people in one day takes time. Jokowi even claimed to have spoken with Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin about this.

“We hope that the goal is that we have 30,000 vaccinators in our 10,000 puskesmas as well as in our 3,000 hospitals,” he said. Information alone, Indonesia plans to vaccinate 181 million people to obtain collective immunity. For this first phase, 1.53 million health workers are given priority. This vaccination should end in February 2021. However, according to the Covid-19 vaccination spokesperson, dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi said that to speed up the vaccination of health workers, the Ministry of Health is organizing mass vaccinations in a number of cities, namely Yogyakarta, Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Makassar, Semarang, Denpasar and Manado. The mass vaccination which took place in Yogyakarta on Thursday (28/1) brought together more than 3000 health workers and organized by Dr. Sardjito, while the same activity took place in 5 areas of Jakarta on Sunday (31/1 ) targeting 1,000 health workers. On Sunday January 31, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the regional government of the city of Surabaya, organized a simultaneous vaccination at the Graha YKP building, in the presence of 4,250 health workers and 146 vaccinators. At the same time, no less than 63 Puskesmas in Surabaya City also provided immunization services with a target target of 3,150 people, bringing the total number of immunization participants to around 7,000 people. “The enthusiasm of over five hundred thousand health workers, including those who have participated in mass immunization activities, shows a very positive response from health workers in supporting this immunization program,” said dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi in an official press release, Monday (1/2/2021). “Some of the technical hurdles that initially arose did not dampen their optimism about the safety and benefits of vaccines to provide protection against COVID-19,” the government spokesperson for COVID vaccination said -19. Mass vaccination activities will take place in cities. Given the number of health workers who have participated in the vaccination program up to this second week, the government is optimistic that the target of 1.5 million health workers can be reached by the end of February according to the goal. “With decades of experience in the field of immunization, the government is ready to carry out the COVID-19 immunization process according to the schedule and targets that have been set.” Vaccination is very important and has benefits that outweigh the risks, because vaccines have a low risk of According to a report by the National Commission. The post-vaccination follow-up incident (KIPI), so far all reactions are still mild and nothing serious, ”said dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi.

