Chinese media attack Australian trade reset offer

Chinese tabloid Global Times Monday, accused Australian trade officials of making another publicity stunt in a reference to Mr. Tehans’ letter to Mr. Wang.

A week later, Tehan began to complain publicly about not having received a response, the newspaper said.

The newspaper also criticized Morrisons’ comments last week that he was willing to meet with President Xi Jinping if no conditions were placed on talks in advance.

Combative Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said last week that he was ready and willing to meet with the main Chinese leader, but only if there were no preconditions for the talks to take place. Needless to say, that didn’t happen, he says.

Speaking to the National Press Club on Monday, Mr Morrison said political and economic differences need to be addressed by renewing the call for dialogue at the ministerial and leadership level.

Our task is to ensure that such differences do not prevent Australia and China from realizing the mutual benefits of this partnership, in accordance with our own respective national sovereign interests, Mr. Morrison said.

China’s outlook and the nature of China’s external engagement, both in our region and in the world, have changed since the formation of our comprehensive strategic partnership and go back further than that, certainly over the decades. that have preceded so far.

We cannot pretend that things are as they were. The world has changed. A lasting partnership requires that we both adapt to these new realities and talk to each other. A dialogue focused not on concessions but on areas of mutual interest, determined to find a way for our nations and peoples to engage beneficially in the future.

Back to square one

Latest comment in Chinese media suggests that chances of Beijing opening the door to high-level ministerial negotiations remain low, although there has been no significant escalation of its unofficial trade sanctions on Australian exports since before Christmas.

China has imposed restrictions or tariffs on Australian barley, beef, wine, coal, seafood, copper, cotton and timber since Mr Morrisons called for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus prompted the Chinese Embassy in Canberra to potential retaliation.

A container port in Shanghai. China, through its media, has ridiculed Canberra’s overtures to reset trade relations with Beijing. Bloomberg

While China officially denies that it is leading a campaign of economic coercion against Australia, there is a widely held view around the world that Beijing is targeting Australian exports.

China’s Foreign Ministry said at a press conference on Friday that Australia should heed the constructive voices of people with vision while responding to questions from a Chinese media outlet about New Zealand’s criticism of the way Canberra handled bilateral relations.

We hope that the Australian side can listen to the constructive voices of people with vision, face and reflect at the heart of the difficulties in Sino-Australian bilateral relations, develop relations with China based on mutual respect and equality, and do more to strengthen mutual trust and promote practical cooperation, said a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry without giving further details.

New Zealand Trade Minister Damien OConnor was criticized last week when he suggested the Morrison government could show more respect to China if it wanted a better relationship with Beijing.

The Global Times The article attacked Australian media and those in the wider Western world for portraying Australia as a victim of Chinese political retaliation.

For many in China, it is nothing more than a publicity stunt and a blatant neglect of responsibility that has failed to help resolve pressing issues in any meaningful way. The story of victimization does not fool anyone in China.

The focus was on US-China relations under the leadership of President Joe Biden, who has indicated he can maintain a hard line on China.

Xi called for an end to discriminatory and exclusionary standards, which China has been accused of applying to Australia, in a speech at the World Economic Forum last week.