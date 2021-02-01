Brexit news: Nigel Farage rages on Boris Johnson deal as fishing uprising breaks out | Politics | News





Speaking to Express.co.uk, the former MEP and Brexit leader described the fisheries deal as “so horrible it’s not true”. He accused the Prime Minister of betraying coastal communities who voted for Brexit in 2016 and helped secure his huge majority in the Commons in the 2019 general election.

The longtime Eurosceptic told this site: “The fisheries deal is so horrible it’s not true. “We still have French, Dutch and Belgian trawlers fishing as far as six miles off the Kent coast in a virtually unregulated manner, and there is not much we can do about it. This is unacceptable. “We still have factory ships operating in the English Channel that catch hundreds of thousands of herring and mackerel every day, all those fish that are vital parts of the food chain.” The government agreed to a five-and-a-half-year transition period for fishing, which would allow European vessels to continue to access UK waters. LEARN MORE ON OUR BREXIT LIVE BLOG

Mr Farage said there was genuine “anger among the fishermen in the community” as many believed they had been abandoned by the government in order to strike a trade deal. “They are really upset. They are struggling to survive,” he said. Although the MEP himself has criticized the deal, Mr Farage said the fishermen of Express.co.uk have turned on him in outrage. “I was even mistreated,” he said.

Surprised to be blamed, he added that he said to the peach: “Hang on guys, I wouldn’t have negotiated this.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the fishery problems “start-up problems”. He said: “Have no doubts, in the medium term and much more in the long term the changes are very, very good for Scottish fisheries.” Mr Johnson has unveiled a £ 23million compensation package to help fishing companies struggling to adjust to the new trading relationship.







