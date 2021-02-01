We first look at the PTKM results





Yogyakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) Java-Bali is not efficient. So what would you say limited tightening of community activities (PTKM) di Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY)? Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono (HB) X said the DIY regional government has yet to decide whether the PTKM is effective or not. Because so far PTKM volume 2 is still in progress. “We have no other considerations even if yesterday there was a modification (PTKM), yes. Later we will see the results first, it may not be right (decide whether PTKM is effective or not and continue or not), “Sultan said when met by reporters at the Yogyakarta Governor’s Office Complex, Kemantren Danurejan, Yogyakarta City, Monday (1/2/2021). According to Sultan, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Yogyakarta has declined. Later, the data will become a benchmark for the pursuit of PTKM. “What is clear is that for those who are positive the percentage is going down. We will see the results first,” he said. “Because it cannot continue at the same time (it is decided that PTKM will continue or not), so the space is empty bed is bigger. Maybe there can also be differences between regions (implementation of PPKM policy) ”, he said. Sultan said that currently the most important thing is to limit community activities at village level, hamlet to RT / RW levels. “The important thing is that it can cut at the lower level, village, RT RW because the average transmission has gone through the family, the father and the mother, otherwise nonggo (mingling with neighbors). I urge the municipal district to implement it (tightening up of activities at the RT / RW level), ”he declared. As previously reported, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was forthright when assessing the enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM). Jokowi said the implementation was neither firm nor inconsistent. “I want to convey something related to PPKM from January 11 to January 25. We have to say what it is, it is not efficient. Mobility is always high because the mobility index is there. In some provinces, COVID continues to rise, “Jokowi said. This was conveyed by Jokowi during a limited meeting at Bogor Palace on Friday (29/1). The opening video of this meeting was posted on Sunday (31/1). Jokowi asked his staff to involve epidemiologists in policy formulation. He assessed the implementation PPKM not good yet. “In fact, the essence of the PPKM is to limit mobility, it is only a limitation of the activities of the community. But what I see is that in its implementation, we are not firm. and inconsistent. It’s just a matter of implementation, “he said. “So I’m asking to really go out there, to be out there, but also to be ready in a more practical and easy way so people know what 3M is,” Jokowi continued. (rih / ams)

