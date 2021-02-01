Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Village, farmer at the heart of the budget”





Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman called the Union’s budget a “proactive budget”. Strong points Villages and farmers are at the heart of this year’s budget, Prime Minister Modi said

The debate over farmer incomes has been a hot issue New Delhi: Farmers and villages are “at the heart of this year’s budget,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today amid a heated debate over farmer incomes sweeping across states, including Punjab and Haryana . Calling it a “proactive budget”, Prime Minister Modi said: “The emphasis has been on helping farmers to increase their income.” Concerns over a phasing out of government-offered minimum support prices sparked fierce protests after three farm laws were passed in parliament in September. The government, which has focused on increasing the MSP to solve the problem, said today that the MSP regime has gone through a “radical shift” to ensure prices are at least 1.5 times the cost of production. . There has also been a sharp increase in purchases of food grains and payments to farmers, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding: “The government is committed to ensuring the welfare of farmers.” Presenting the Union budget to parliament, Ms Sitharaman said that from Rs 33,874 crore in 2013-2014, the total amount paid to farmers for wheat increased to Rs 75,060 crore in 2020-2021. The number of wheat-producing farmers who benefited from it increased from 35.57 lakh in 2019-20 to 43.36 lakh in 2020-2021. For paddy, the amount paid in 2013-14 was Rs 63,928 crore. In 2020-2021, this is estimated to increase to 172,752 crore. The number of farmers who benefited from it increased from 1.24 crore in 2019-20 to 1.54 crore in 2020-2021. To increase the added value of agriculture and related products and their exports, “the scope of the” Operation Green Scheme “which is currently applicable to tomatoes, onions and potatoes, will be broadened to include 22 perishable products, “said the minister. To provide adequate credit to our farmers, the agricultural credit target for this year has been set at 16.5 lakh crore, Ms. Sitharaman said. In addition to 1,000 additional agricultural mandis, another area of ​​concern for farmers will be integrated into the government’s national agricultural digital commerce platform “eNAM”. Along with spending in agriculture, the government has also broadened the scope of the Prime Minister’s SWAMITVA program which maintains a register of rights granted to landowners in 1,241 villages which will be extended to all states and territories in the Union.

