Pakistan thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping for gift of COVID-19 vaccine





Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong hands over COVID-19 vaccine to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: Twitter Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Says Pakistan First Country In World To Receive Vaccines Donated By Chinese Government

China had pledged to deliver 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan by January 31

Pakistan to start vaccination campaign from this week ISLAMABAD: Pakistan thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for offering it the vaccine against the Sinopharm coronavirus which reached the country today. A ceremony was held at the Nur Khan base in Islamabad, where 0.5 million doses were administered to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. In a media interview, the Foreign Minister said that “the gift is a practical proof of the friendship between the two countries”, adding that China has once again demonstrated its undying friendship with Pakistan. “helping her when needed. “This is all the more important as we are completing seven decades of diplomatic relations this year,” he added. Read more:Here’s how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan FM Qureshi said: I would like to thank the Chinese government, President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on behalf of the Pakistani government and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister also expressed his gratitude to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, with whom he was in talks for the rapid delivery of the vaccine. Qureshi added that Beijing has stood “side by side with Islamabad in the fight against the coronavirus”. Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said Pakistan was the “first country in the world to receive vaccines donated by the Chinese government”, calling it a “manifestation of brotherhood”. Read more:Government continued to wait for ‘charity-based’ coronavirus vaccine: Ahsan Iqbal Rong said Pakistan is China’s “closest friend” and a “priority for cooperation.” The envoy also mentioned Pakistan’s approval of the Sinopharm vaccine and trials of another Chinese vaccine. Earlier today, a Pakistani Air Force plane brought the country’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines back from China, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health (SAPM) confirmed, Dr Faisal Sultan. “Thank goodness the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! I thank China and everyone who made this possible,” Sultan said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I salute our frontline health workers for their efforts and they will be the first to get vaccinated,” he said. Pakistan has asked China for another million doses. Pakistan is also expected to receive 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of a global program to provide coronavirus treatment to developing countries. About 6 million doses will arrive by the end of March under the COVAX program, with the remainder due by mid-year, Sultan said last week. The country has reported 1,615 new infections and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 546,428, with 11,683 deaths. “All citizens eligible under the phases will be notified to register once the vaccination process begins,” the health ministry said on its website. Pakistan joined the vaccine sharing program coordinated by the World Health Organization to support low-income countries last year. Pakistan has approved both vaccines for emergency use and will review their approval on a quarterly basis, officials said.







