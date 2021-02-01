Democratic Party alleges reshuffle attempts by Jokowi men





Jakarta. Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said on Monday that officials within President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s inner circle had tried to force the leadership of the former ruling party. Agus said he sent an official letter to the president asking for clarification. “There is a political movement directed to take the leadership of the Democratic Party which in fact threatens the sovereignty and the existence of the party,” Agus said at the party headquarters in Jakarta. Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s eldest son added that he had received information from senior party officials that a number of senior officials from the president’s “inner circle” were involved in the movement. “I sent an official letter to President Joko Widodo to obtain confirmation and clarification from him regarding this information,” he said. Agus inherited the party presidency from his father in March of last year. The Democratic Party was the ruling party during Susilo’s presidency in 2004-2014, but has lost a prominent role in the House of Representatives since his retirement. The party currently holds 7.8% of the 575 seats in the House. There is currently no major feud between the Democratic Party and the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P), although they have taken a different stance on several issues like the Covid-19 response and police management. of the extremist group Islamic Defenders Front (FPI). . The Democratic Party backed Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 presidential election despite his last-minute decision to drop Agus in favor of Jakarta businessman and vice-governor Sandiaga Uno as the vice-candidate. presidency. Agus, 42, took early retirement from the Indonesian military in 2016 for a new career as a politician and ran for governorate in Jakarta, but failed to win. Susilo was angered by Prabowo’s decision, but the party had no choice after previously failing to form a coalition with Jokowi’s camp. The country’s electoral law obliges any major political party to have a presidential candidate or risk being banned from the upcoming election.

