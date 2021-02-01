New Indian Movies and TV Series on Netflix: January 2021





January 2021 saw the return of seven titles from Aamir Khan Productions which expired from Netflix last month. It also marked the debut of two original Hindi films, including the hugely popular drama The White Tiger. Here are all the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in January 2021.

N = Original Netflix

New Indian Movies on Netflix: January 2021 Hello Brother (1999)

Language: HindiLength: 126 Minutes Director: Sohail KhanCast: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Rani MukerjiGenre: Romantic comedy | Added to Netflix: January 3

Hello Brother is an apt title for this romantic comedy. Salman Khan plays Hero, a murdered man whose heart is transplanted into an injured policeman, played by Salman’s younger brother, Arbaaz. Hero’s ghost refuses to leave the new owner of his heart until his killer is brought to justice, but things get complicated when the cop falls for the woman Hero once loved. The younger Khan brother, Sohail, wrote and directed the film.

Is love enough? Mister (2018)

Language: HindiLength: 98 minutes Director: Rohena GeraCast: Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber, Geetanjali KulkarniGenre: Romantic drama | Added to Netflix: January 8

A young widow moves to Mumbai to pursue her dreams as a fashion designer. She takes a job as a maid to support herself, only to develop a mutual attraction with her boss, a wealthy architect. Can love bridge their class gap? Is love enough? Sir (also known simply as Sir) has won several awards at film festivals, including the Critics’ Week Grand Prix at Cannes in 2018.

Delhi Belly (2011)

Languages: Hindi and English Duration: 101 minutes Director: Abhinay DeoCast: Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy KapurGenre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: January 10

Three Losing Friends end up in hot water when they mix up a few packages, accidentally delivering stolen diamonds to a doctor and a stool sample to a dangerous gangster. Bollywood doesn’t do scatological comedies (maybe it’s the only one), but Delhi Belly is hilarious. Aamir Khan’s cameo in the disco song “I hate you (how I love you)” is a hoot.

Dhobi Ghat (2011)

Language: HindiRuntime: 102 minutesDirector: Kiran RaoCast: Aamir Khan, Monica Dogra, Kriti MalhotraGenre: Drama | Added to Netflix: January 10

Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai Diaries) is the only feature film Kiran Rao – Aamir Khan’s wife – has written and directed, but it’s remarkable. Its story follows four Mumbaikars with tenuous bonds between them, struggling to connect in a crowded city that nevertheless feels lonely. Rao’s use of ambient sounds, home video recordings, and his refusal to give his characters tidy endings make Dhobi Ghat almost more like a documentary than a fictional movie.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Language: HindiLength: 146 Minutes Director: Abbas TyrewalaCast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Manjari FadnisGender: Romantic comedy, Coming of Age | Added to Netflix: January 10

Imran Khan (in her film debut) and Genelia D’Souza play college best friends who complement each other perfectly, his polite demeanor balancing his aggressive nature and vice versa. It’s only when they start dating other people that boyfriends realize what their friends and family have known all along – they’re meant to be together. The soundtrack is by AR Rahman.

Lagaan (2001)

Language: HindiRuntime: 223 minutes Director: Ashutosh GowarikerCast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel ShelleyGender: Period piece, Sports drama | Added to Netflix: January 10

Lagaan is important for several reasons. It’s one of only three Indian films to be nominated for an Oscar for Best International Feature, and it’s also a great cricket tutorial. A group of poor farmers, fed up with the exorbitant taxes levied by the ruling British colonialists are making a bold bet: the British agree to wave their taxes if the villagers can beat them in a game of cricket – a sport none of the farmers have not practiced before.

Madness in the Desert (2004)

Language: HindiLength: 141 Minutes Director: Satyajit BhatkalCast: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh GowarikerGender: Documentary | Added to Netflix: January 10

Madness in the Desert – also known as Chale Chalo: The Lunacy of Film Making – is a documentary about the making of Lagaan. The film is directed by Satyajit Bhatkal, who worked on Lagaan as a production assistant. The documentary uses video footage as well as Bhatkal’s own letters to his wife to capture the hardships of filming the Indian cinema classic.

Peepli Live (2010)

Language: HindiLength: 109 minutes Directors: Anusha Rizvi, Mahmood FarooquiCast: Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghuvir Yadav, Nawazuddin SiddiquiGenre: Satire, social drama | Added to Netflix: January 10

A reporter catches a poor farmer who is planning to kill himself so his family can receive a government grant and pay off their debts. When the reporter publishes the story of the man, news agencies and politicians descend on the farmer’s village to capitalize on his misery. Her city is transformed into a literal circus in this lip-smacking satire of rural poverty in India.

Taare Zameen By (2007)

Language: HindiLength: 162 minutes Director: Aamir KhanCast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tanay ChhedaGender: Social drama | Added to Netflix: January 10

Taare Zameen Par (“Like Stars on Earth”) highlights the failure of the Indian education system to help dyslexic students. Ishaan, 8, excels in the art, but struggles to read until an insightful teacher (played by Aamir Khan, who also directs the film) finds a way to improve the boy’s school environment and help Ishaan’s parents understand their son’s learning disability.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy (2021) N

Language: Hindi Length: 95 Minutes Director: Renuka Shahane Cast: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar Genre: Family drama | Added to Netflix: January 15

When groundbreaking feminist author Nayan Apte falls into a coma, her infamous actress daughter Anu must face her hatred for her mother and examine how this relationship has influenced her own parenting style. The formidable performances of Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar – respectively as mother, daughter and granddaughter – animate this nuanced representation of a complex family dynamic.

The White Tiger (2021) N

Language: EnglishLength: 125 minutesDirector: Ramin BahraniCast: Adarsh ​​Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra JonasGender: Social drama | Added to Netflix: January 22

Based on the best-selling novel by Arvind Adiga, The White Tiger follows the emergence of an ambitious young man from poverty to success, by whatever means necessary. The portrayal of the master-servant dynamic and how it limits the parameters of what is possible for low-status workers is compelling. If you’re only familiar with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ work on the Quantico series, check out this. Her performance is formidable in The White Tiger (which she co-produced).

Kilometers and kilometers (2020)

Language: MalayalamRuntime: 127 minutes Director: Jeo BabyCast: Tovino Thomas, India Jarvis, Joju GeorgeGender: Dramatic comedy, Road Movie | Added to Netflix: January 27

Tovino Thomas produced and stars in kilometers and kilometers. He plays an unlucky handyman who reluctantly agrees to take an American on a sightseeing tour of India on the back of his motorbike. Problems on the road force this unlikely duo to work together, forging a bond that crosses continents and cultural differences.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: January 2021 Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (2021) N

Language: No dialogueSeasons: 1Episodes: 3Cast: Sumruddhi Shukla, Aranya Kaur, NishkaGender: Animated | Added to Netflix: January 8

Bheem and his pals celebrate spring with a kite festival. Little Bheem tries his hand at cooking, flying a kite, and helping a friendly calf compete in a competition of strength between local bulls.

Which of the newly added Indian movies will you watch? Let us know in the comments below!

