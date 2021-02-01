Boris orders Tory MPs to abstain in Labor vote on border rules

Boris Johnson has ordered Tory MPs to abstain in a close vote tonight as Labor calls on the government to tighten its border rules against coronaviruses.

Ministers are setting up a hotel quarantine system for people arriving in the UK from around 30 ‘red list’ countries with high numbers of cases or where mutant strains have been found.

But Sir Keir Starmer is pushing for the mandatory 10-day stay in government-approved accommodation to be extended to apply to all arrivals to the UK.

The government is setting up quarantine hotels for travelers arriving in the UK from “red list” countries. They will have to pay to isolate themselves for 10 days

Sir Keir Starmer will try to force a vote in the House of Commons tonight to ask the government to apply the hotel quarantine to all arrivals in the UK

Labor claimed the current approach to the border left the UK ‘exposed’ to the importation of dangerous variants of Covid-19, which could jeopardize the deployment of the vaccine.

Many Tory MPs privately agree that the hotel’s quarantine policy should apply to all arrivals.

Interior Minister Priti Patel is said to have advocated a stricter approach but was reportedly rejected by the Prime Minister who announced the latest measures last week.

Mr Johnson has reportedly told his MPs to abstain in tonight’s symbolic vote, which is not binding on the government as it tries to avoid a Tory rebellion.

The Labor Opposition Day debate motion calls on ministers to ‘immediately introduce a comprehensive hotel quarantine system for all arrivals to the UK, thus protecting the country from the importation of new strains and maximizing the ‘effectiveness of the country’s immunization program’.

A Labor source told The Times: ‘People are absolutely in disbelief in the way the country is closed while our borders are open.

“It does not mean anything. The Minister of the Interior cannot credibly speak harshly on the borders and then leave us exposed to changes.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow Home Secretary, said: ‘Labor is giving every Tory MP the chance to vote to end this mess and protect Britain from COVID-19 mutations.

“By testing and quarantining all comers, not just a few, we can help protect vaccines against new strains. More dithering and delay is unacceptable. The British people demand that we protect our borders – we must act now ”.

A Tory MP told The Times the government needs to take the same approach as New Zealand and Australia and institute a hotel quarantine for all arrivals.

They said, “The government is dragging its feet. We are fortunate that our border begins at the White Cliffs, they protected Britain and the past and could protect us now. We have to learn from Australia and New Zealand and close our borders ”.

Boris Johnson is under pressure from Tory MPs to extend hotel quarantine policy, fearing it is not tough enough

A Tory Party spokesperson said: ‘Labor flip flipped the whole pandemic over border control, they wanted it introduced, then they wanted it reduced. Keir Starmer himself attacked the quarantine by calling it a “blunt instrument”.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have taken strong action to protect our border and save lives.

The “red list” of banned countries covers all of South America, southern Africa and Portugal.

The cost of staying in a quarantine hotel has not yet been disclosed, but the traveler will need to pay.