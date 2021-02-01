TPP members prepare to grow as UK knocks on door





TOKYO – The United Kingdom formally asked on Monday to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership to expand and deepen the country’s trade ties with the Asia-Pacific region after leaving the European Union. UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss spoke with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese Minister for the Compact and Chairman of the TPP Commission in 2021, and Damien O’Connor, Minister for Trade and Economic Growth in New Zealand – the country serving as the depository of the TPP Documentation – to move the process. The 11 member countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership will prepare to expand its ranks, the UK’s request to join them, which could spur Thailand and other interested countries to act. Japan, which is chairing the TPP this year, seeks to maintain a high degree of free trade as part of the membership conditions. The addition of the UK, a strong supporter of free trade, as the first expanding member, would provide crucial support to these efforts. The TPP Free Trade Agreement entered into force in December 2018, with extensive liberalization of tariffs, e-commerce and investment being the hallmark of this agreement. Some 95% or more of tariffs are ultimately to be abolished in trade between members. For safeguards in the digital sphere, the TPP prohibits countries from requiring disclosure of software source code – a provision absent from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which has China as a member. The addition of the UK would increase the share of the TPP in global gross domestic product from 13% to 16%. According to UK government figures, trade with the 11 TPP countries totaled 111 billion pounds ($ 152 billion) in 2019. The first European participant would help spread the TPP as an international free trade standard, encouraging maybe interested parties like Thailand. However, adding new members requires unanimous consent. Once the formal request has been submitted, the TPP Commission will set up a working committee to assess whether the candidate country meets the conditions for membership. The verification process for the UK will take almost a year, according to one estimate. The TPP pact was signed in Santiago, Chile, in March 2018 (photo by Naoyuki Toyama) “Japan will begin the necessary talks as chair of this year’s CPTPP Commission,” Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura tweeted on Sunday, referring to the official name of the pact – the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the transpacific partnership. “We hope the UK will demonstrate its strong determination to fully comply with the high level obligations of the CPTPP.” “The rules will not be changed for a country,” said Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who handled the TPP negotiations as Japan’s main trade negotiator after then-President Donald Trump took over. withdrew the US agreement the year before it entered into force. Motegi’s comment highlights concerns about China. The TPP, which includes Canada, Australia and Singapore, was to form a bulwark against Beijing, only for Trump to walk away under his “America First” ideology. The Biden administration, which has been cautious about his reinstatement, should prioritize responding to the pandemic and other national issues. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in mid-November that he “would look favorably” on joining the TPP, as if to exploit the American vacuum. By expressing its interest before Washington, Beijing seeks to be able to obtain favorable conditions. Liberalized trade rules are seen as an obstacle for China. Although the TPP restricts the preferential treatment of state-owned enterprises, securing concessions on these fronts would be a godsend. Japan and the United Kingdom share the promotion of free trade as a common goal. In the event that some TPP members insist on relaxing the rules, the Japanese government sees its British counterpart as an ally in pushing back on maintaining strict entry standards.







