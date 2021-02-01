Sitting at your door: ex-ally mocks PM’s phone offer to farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal, the former National Democratic Alliance partner at the Center, has stepped down from presenting Nirmala Sitharamans’ budget to Parliament over the deadlock on agricultural laws. Harsimrat Badal, former food supply minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s office, called it unfortunate that the government is still talking about phone calls when farmers are sitting at their doorstep.

The former ally and minister said it was a shame that farmers were sitting in the cold for months, but that was not discussed in President Ram Nath Kovinds’ joint speech to parliament or in the Prime Minister Modis Mann Ki Baat’s monthly radio show.

One hundred people died. For three months, they have literally sat on the doorstep, waiting to be heard. I’m surprised he’s still waiting for a call. The need of the hour was to listen after 11 rounds of talks and assure them that it is no longer necessary to die … We are still talking about phone calls, it is very unfortunate, a Harsimrat Badal told Hindustan Times.

Unworthy of any parliamentarian to behave in this way, said BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi of Akalis’ decision to step down from the budget presentation.

At Sunday’s multi-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said the government was just a phone call away for talks with farmers who have been involved in a weeks-long turmoil over the three farm laws.

The Prime Minister, who chaired the virtual meeting, referred to remarks by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomars after the 11th meeting between government and agricultural bodies that he was only ‘just a phone call away and will come any time the farmer leaders want to discuss compliance with outstanding laws.

Eighteen opposition parties boycotted President Ram Nath Kovinds’ speech to both houses of parliament on Friday, the inaugural day of the budget session, to protest against farm laws.