The problems of populism go far beyond Donald Trump





For those who have flirted with parts of the populist message of ex-presidents, there is a simple line of defense: While Trump has blatantly failed, real Trumpism has never been tried.

The problem was the deeply flawed, unbalanced and amoral champion of the populist cause, but not the cause itself, which continues to be relevant. As my AEI colleague Michael Brendan Dougherty writes, political conditions will continue to call for a Trumpist response for some time.

Trump’s idiosyncrasies certainly go a long way in explaining the overall failure of his political program, as well as his shameful departure from office. But conservatives must face the possibility that populism itself was an important component of failure and indeed that any populist policy bears the seeds of political failure.

The proposal will not easily suit those who, in the wake of the Trump disaster, seek to rehabilitate the term. According to American Compass Oren Cass, for example, there is a way in which populism also means taking people’s concerns seriously, knowing that they will not express them all in the same terms as a debate on Beltway.

But populism has a commonly accepted definition: namely, it is a type of politics that pits ordinary good and pure people against a selfish and disconnected elite. As such, populism is inherently divisive as it distinguishes specific groups as opposed to the people (elites, immigrants, bankers, journalists). He is anti-pluralist because he treats the people as a homogeneous entity. Finally, he has a penchant for authoritarianism: if we take Trump, I am your voice seriously, why should there be limits on the power of the presidency?

Moreover, by its Manichean nature, populism introduces passions into politics as opposed to a set of interests and abstract principles. And passions are seldom useful for threading the needle on public policy. In fact, if arousing passions becomes the goal of politics, political results take a back seat. Neither the border wall, nor the Muslim ban, nor any of the ex-presidents’ signing political ideas were instrumental in achieving real goals, like helping those who helped elect him. Instead, their sole focus was to keep audiences engaged and emotionally invested in the populist show.

Moreover, the debate over the future role of populism within the Republican Party should not be limited to the lessons of the Trump era. The overall picture is not encouraging. For every Israel under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahus, there is a Hungary under Viktor Orbn, suffering from brain drain and dismantling its democratic institutions, or an India under Narendra Modi, plagued by social unrest and economic dysfunction.

In the GOP alone, recent protests range from Pat Buchanan to Sarah Palin and the Tea Party to Trump. Instead of ceding government strategy, party attempts to embrace populism were akin to efforts to ride a tiger before being eaten by it, like Eric Cantor or Lindsey Graham. Perhaps the tiger could be tamed, as former British Prime Minister Theresa May hoped, with her efforts to reshape the Tories into a party of responsible nationalism, only to be overrun by ever more extreme fringes.

Those who wish to keep populism as a lasting mark of conservative and republican politics should not be asked too much to tackle the real world record for populism, instead of falling back on a purely abstract defense of the politics that would take so-called concern for work. ranks Americans more seriously than the Beltway elites. Yet just like the Soviet elites of the 1970s and 1980s, who were unwilling to defend the antecedents of true socialism, the high priests of populism are now keen to sell us the promise of idealized populism to come, to the instead of accepting responsibility. for all the mess that the real populism of the last decade has helped create.

There are important political discussions to be carried out on the right and on the left on topics such as immigration or industrial policy. But with its appeal to passions and grievances, populism is the worst possible vehicle for policy change.

In Denmark, the center-left government of Mette Frederiksen is urgently seeking to reduce the number of asylum applications to zero, after years of restrictive immigration policies by the Social Democrats. A number of conservative, right-wing and pro-free market governments, including the Reagan administration in the United States or the Margaret Thatchers government in the United Kingdom, have provided assistance to specific industries or shielded them from foreign competition. . Whatever one thinks of the merits of such policies, populism and the pursuit of the substantive agenda advocated by those who want the GOP to be a party of the working class are perfectly separable.

In fact, populism makes thoughtful conversations about immigration, industrial policy, or social safety nets virtually impossible. On both sides of the Atlantic, the combination of us-against-them rhetoric, which divides right-wing political populism, with demands to curb immigration has been a surefire way to attract racists. And combining populism with a broad view of the role of states in the economy has been a one-way ticket to irresponsible and short-sighted economic policy combinations, as the legacy of economic populism in Latin America shows.

By all means, let us judge each policy idea on its merits and let nothing be neglected. Yet, to the extent that the insanity is doing the same thing over and over again while waiting for a different outcome, seeking to perpetuate GOP populism in the aftermath of the Trump catastrophe would be absolutely foolish.

Dalibor Rohac is a resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC Follow him on Twitter @DaliborRohac.

