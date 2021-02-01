Do you apologize for the delinquency in China? Well sorry

Funny thing, though. While this argument has often been made in favor of China, it has not been made in favor of another major rising power in the Indian region. It is true that the rise of the Indies is in a much earlier phase than China, but it is on the rise. No one was asked to step back to give India a more strategic space. China has finally decided to start seizing a strategic space for itself. It took maritime territories also claimed by its neighbors the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei. Fair enough, right? A rising China deserves a more strategic space? When the Philippines lodged a complaint against China at the international tribunal in The Hague, independent experts disagreed. Independent arbitrators ruled in 2016 that Beijing had no legal basis for its claim under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which China is a signatory. Response from Beijing? He transformed the maritime features he had seized on reefs and rocks into islands and built military fortifications there. We now see that this was just the beginning. Under Xi Jinping, China is increasingly using its armed forces to intimidate Japan, India, and Indonesia, among others, while breaking its solemn commitment to Hong Kong autonomy and increasing its pressure. military over Taiwan.

The argument for giving it more strategic space was a preemptive excuse not for an elegant academic argument about the rise and fall of great powers, but an invitation for a rogue power to break its path to domination. And it's not about China's moral equivalence with the rise of the United States a century or two ago. These are the absolutes of security today. Beijing is hurting its neighbors, destabilizing the region and ignoring the rules that middle powers like Australia rely on for national security and sovereign survival. Excuse number two. We must not anger China. In recent decades, the Australian media have been conditioned to expect the wrath of the Chinese government. We put ourselves in a constant state of anticipation. Journalists and editors have been watching the Australian government closely for anything that could anger China. It has become the main framework through which Australia has absorbed information on the bilateral relationship. In total, Australian newspaper articles on Australia-China relations featured the word angry 1,057 times over the five years from 2015 to 2020, according to a search of the Factiva database. That's an average of 211 per year. Or an angry report from China against Australia every 1.7 days. These reports are generally interpretations of remarks in the Chinese Communist Party media or by Chinese officials.

This is unique among Australia’s international relations. No other country that deals with Australia is consistently evaluated through anger, anticipated or real. Australians are not told that they should live in fear of another nation. So naturally when China takes action against Australia, it seems justified by its anger. Inevitable, almost. By implication, Australia has acted in a wrong, aggressive or provocative manner. This earned this anger; we’re kind of responsible. An airstrip, structures, and buildings on China’s Subi Reef artificial reef in the Spratly Chain of Islands in the South China Sea. Credit:Bullit Marquez / AP Is China really angry about all of these cases? No one seems to bother to ask the question. Australian sinologist Geremie Barme gives us a strong clue: performative indignation is a high art in China. The same goes for propaganda and what the Party likes to call the control of speech. This successful Chinese conditioning of the Australian mind over decades had made us more receptive to the kind of self-deprecation that we are urged to perform in order to appease China’s anger. This week, for example, we hear a former Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Philip Flood, tell us that the current low point in relations is caused by the two countries and that Australia must approach China with more nuances.

What sort of shade would Flood suggest we use against a fascist power that is crushing human freedom at home, including a program of genocide in Xinjiang and using brute force to make illegal territorial conquests abroad? Recall that the origin of the current low point was the bipartisan decision of the Australian Parliament to pass laws against foreign interference and espionage. This was followed by the ban on Huawei. And the demand for an investigation into the origin of the pandemic which has so far killed 2 million people and created a global recession. Loading The truth is that the Xis regime is not entitled to the strategic space it seizes from its neighbors. He’s not mad at the lack of Australian undertone. It is a dictatorship determined to break Australia’s sovereign will. Australia seeks to defend itself and to defend its interests; Beijing is the aggressor. It is, as Kevin Rudd said, the enemy of liberal democracy. It is also the enemy of the sovereign independence of its neighbors and of stability in the Indo-Pacific. And, because it inflicts some $ 50 billion in economic coercion on Australia under the pretext of commercial technicalities, it is also the enemy of rules-based order.

There is no equivalence. Australia has so far stood firm against Xis' coercive campaign. It is possible, however, that Xi will end up breaking Australia; we could end up ceding our independence to a rising fascist power. The least we can do is stop making excuses for our oppressor while we wait. American poet Robert Frost once said that a liberal is too broad-minded a man to take his side in a quarrel. We have to decide which side we are on. Peter Hartcher is an international writer.