FM thanks China for its first batch of Covid-19 vaccine





ISLAMABAD:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked China on Monday for providing Pakistan with the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines soon after arriving in the country.

Qureshi said he was happy to announce that China has sent Pakistan a donation of 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as a priority.

“We are very grateful to the Chinese government,” FM said. He added that he discussed the issue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Jiechi in December and January and briefed him on Pakistan’s vaccine needs.

Read more: Pakistan reports 26 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours

“He told me that given the nature of bilateral relations with Pakistan, we want to send the first batch of vaccines to Pakistan,” the foreign minister said.

Qureshi said he was happy that the first shipment of vaccine from China had reached Pakistan.

“In this regard, a ceremony will be held at [the Nur Khan] air base this afternoon at which the Chinese ambassador will also be present, ”he said. “I will also thank the Chinese leadership at the event.”

Curb inflation

In addition, the country’s top diplomat said his government was taking all possible measures to free the population from the clutches of inflation.

The foreign minister’s comment came a day after it was reported that inflation in Pakistan had slowed to 5.7% in January – the lowest rate in more than two years – due to the regular supply of perishable foodstuffs and an unusually high inflation rate in the same month of the year. since.

It was the fourth month in a row that the pace of inflation followed a downward path.

In today’s statement, the FM said: “There is no doubt that inflation is our biggest challenge at the moment. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is actively addressing the challenge. “

Learn more: Inflation drops to its lowest level in more than two years

“God willing, he would soon be under control,” he added.

The FM added that the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was better than in the past. However, he recognized that it still needed to be reformed.

“The RBF must still be reformed so that the money transferred to the ‘coffers’ can be deposited in the national treasury and that the resources can be increased,” he observed.

PDM is an unnatural alliance

Regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) anti-government campaign, FM Qureshi said the opposition wanted to pressure the government to issue the National Reconciliation Order (NRO).

“The PDM believes that the claw of responsibility is approaching them,” he said. “PDM is an unnatural and temporary alliance. They want to save themselves but their interests are different. The PPP wants to exert pressure but does not want to sacrifice the Sindh government either, ”said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Regarding the government’s campaign against the land mafia in the country, he added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not believe in political revenge.

He said government lands have been taken to such an extent that even cemeteries have been razed and encroached. “We believe in acting in accordance with the law and the constitution,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos