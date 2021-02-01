Attack of the Turkish guard post on M4; two wounded soldiers





On Sunday, January 31, two Turkish soldiers were injured, including one seriously, at a guard post on the international M4 motorway, a commander of the National Liberation Front (NFL) said. Unidentified gunmen fired at the wheel and targeted the Turkish guard post near the railroad tracks west of the town of Muhambal, south of M4, the commander said. Enab Baladi on condition of anonymity. On December 4, 2020, the Turkish army set up guard posts along the M4, to protect the bridges on the international highway from explosions, the commander added. A group calling itself the Ansar Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Brigade adopted an attack on January 16 against the Turkish military post in the town of Batabu, in the western countryside of Aleppo. The brigade targeted the Turkish post of Marj al-Zohour in the countryside of Jisr al-Shughur, west of Idlib, with a motorcycle bomb on August 27, 2020. On September 6, 2020, the same brigade adopted a shootout against Turkish soldiers in the town of Mu’tarim, south of M4. Two soldiers were injured, one of them died. The brigade was not the only armed group targeting Turkish posts. The Chechen Khattab Brigade adopted three attacks on joint Russian-Turkish patrols on the M4 international route, the first on July 14, while the second and third took place on August 17 and 25, 2020. On January 4 and 5, convoys of the Turkish army were targeted by RPGs. The attacks were then adopted by an armed group calling themselves Abdullah ibn Unais. After the withdrawal of Turkish forces from areas controlled by the regime, Turkey mobilized forces in areas of Idlib province and established dozens of military posts, the last of which was in the town of Qastoun on the plain. al-Ghab. In terms of military control, a number of armed opposition groups hold the reins of power in Idlib province, notably Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), operating under Operation Room al-Fatah al-Mubin ( Great Conquest), alongside the NFL. and Jaysh al-Izza (Army of Glory). Today, the Idlib province is subject to a ceasefire agreement, the Moscow agreement, concluded between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 5, 2020. The agreement provided for the creation of a security corridor and the launch of joint patrols along the Aleppo-Latakia / M4 motorway, extending from the town of Tronba, east of Idlib, to Ain Hoor, in the west Idlib and the last territory controlled by armed opposition groups.

if you believe the article contains incorrect information or if you have additional details

Send correction







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos