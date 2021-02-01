Thank you: Prime Minister Netanyahu phones Prime Minister Modi about the safety of Israeli diplomats





Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu phones Prime Minister Modi and thanks him for keeping his diplomats safe By hindustantimes.com, HT correspondent, New Delhi UPDATE FEBRUARY 01, 2021 at 7:18 p.m. IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and thanked him for ensuring the safety of the country’s diplomats after a small explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi last week . The explosion caused by a “very low intensity improvised device” last Friday shattered the windshields of three cars parked in the area and no one was injured. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by phone with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi and thanked him for his government’s efforts to protect Israeli officials following the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India, “a tweet from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Twitter account said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by phone with Indian Prime Minister arenarendramodi and thanked him for his government’s efforts to protect Israeli officials following the terrorist event near the Israeli embassy in India. – PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 1, 2021 Officials investigating the IED explosion outside the Israeli embassy said their investigation was still inconclusive, but the needle of suspicion points to Iran with local involvement. The explosion occurred on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel on January 29, 1992, The two leaders also spoke of the vast coronavirus vaccination campaigns launched in their countries to fight the viral disease. The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Indian Prime Minister Modi on the production of vaccines in his country and the start of the vaccination operation there. The latter congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the success of the vaccination operation in Israel, ”another tweet said. close







