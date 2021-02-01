Iran within weeks of enough nuclear material to bomb: Blinken | Donald Trump News





Secretary of State Blinken wants the United States to come back to the deal and negotiate more because Iran says the deal is non-negotiable.

The Biden administration will reverse the Iran nuclear deal on condition that Tehran returns to compliance and then negotiate a longer and stronger deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with NBC News.

During the interview, recorded on Sunday, Blinken said Iran was months away from developing enough nuclear material to create a bomb, within weeks, if Iran continues to lift restrictions put in place by the 2015 agreement.

Iran began lifting the restrictions after the former government of President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, a move widely criticized.

The agreement with Iran was signed on July 14, 2015 by a group of six countries called P5 + 1: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, and the ‘European Union.

He agreed to lift the sanctions imposed on Iran, giving it better access to the world economy, in exchange for measures blocking Iran’s development of nuclear weapons.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a session of the Eurasian Supreme Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia, October 1, 2019 [File: Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters]Washington would consider issues that were not on the table during negotiations surrounding the 2015 deal with Iran, Blinken said, including the release of US prisoners held by Iran.

Regardless of any agreement, these Americans must be released. Period, he said, adding, “We’re going to focus on getting them home one way or another.

Iran has said it will not renegotiate the deal and blamed the United States for its unilateral withdrawal.

The nuclear deal is an international multilateral agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which is non-negotiable and the parties to this agreement are clear and immutable, the Iranian ministry spokesman said on Saturday. Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh as quoted by state media.

Blinken also discussed possible new sanctions against North Korea and Russia, which jailed top opposition politician Alexey Navalny and thousands of protesters protesting for his release, amid disputes with the United States. .

Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow as he examined the current situation involving Navalny, Russian election interference, the SolarWinds hack and alleged bounties against US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Blinken said he was open to sanctions against North Korea, which has remained a nuclear power firmly seen as a destabilizing force in the region, as well as other possible actions against Russia as the administration Biden is continuing his foreign policy review, Blinken said.

