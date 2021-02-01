Joe Biden warned of vaccine war in China as EU plans to rescue Xi Jinping | World | News

Politics
The bloc has had a huge row with Anglo-Swedish vaccine maker AstraZeneca after the company encountered production issues at its factories in the Netherlands and Belgium. They have sparked fury over threats to implement checks at the Northern Ireland border to prevent vaccines produced in the EU from reaching the UK – one of the main hurdles to be overcome to conclude the Brexit deal. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has since hailed a “step forward” after AstraZeneca agreed to provide an additional nine million jabs by March, but the 40 million doses currently expected still represent at about half of what was hoped for.
After the “fair distribution” of vaccines was raised by the EU and China as a concern at the World Economic Forum last month, experts pushed the pair to strike a deal.
The developments appear to be following the path predicted by political risk consultancy Eurasia Group in its assessment of the “ top risks of 2021 ”, as they put US President Joe Biden on a collision course with Beijing.
The report reads: “Unlike the Trump administration, which has unilaterally pursued a tougher Chinese policy, Biden will enlist and coordinate with his allies in this area, seeking a multilateral front against economic and security policies. specific Chinese.
“Following the China-EU investment deal, Biden will have suspicions about China.
Joe Biden is said to be more suspicious of China
“In turn, this will create deeper rifts between Beijing and these American allies.
“But creating a broad united front on China will not come easily.”
As the global race to produce enough vaccines continues, China appears to have made strides with two companies – Sinovac and Sinopharm.
With the delivery of one million doses of its Sinopharm vaccine, Serbia has the second fastest Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Europe and Hungary became the first EU country to approve the vaccine on Friday.
According to Hu Qimu, chief researcher at the Sinosteel Economic Research Institute, China expects more European countries to follow suit and use the vaccine instead of relying on the EU.
Chinese President Xi Jinping could bail out EU
Mr. Hu said, “Choosing Chinese vaccines with sufficient production capacity and stable and timely supply can better solve the current problem.”
The Eurasia Group appears to highlight this as a major pressure point, adding in the report that “the United States and China will both try to increase their influence by providing vaccines to other countries.”
The main advantage of Sinovac is that it can be stored in a standard refrigerator between 2 ° C and 8 ° C, like the Oxford vaccine.
Moderna vaccine should be stored at -20 ° C and Pfizer vaccine at -70 ° C.
This means that the Sinovac and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines can be stored more easily, which could lead countries to choose China over the United States.
Ursula von der Leyen
The document adds: “China is on the verge of overtaking the United States.
“Having largely contained the pandemic within the country’s borders, China’s powerful state apparatus will be able to export vaccines more easily.
“And unlike the best vaccines available in the United States, current Chinese vaccines can be safely moved at relatively warm temperatures, making them attractive to low- and middle-income countries that do not have the cold chain.
“These advantages will allow China to meet the important bet it has placed on vaccine diplomacy.”
And the report explained how the confrontation could spill over.
He continues: “Beijing has signed export agreements for its vaccines and agreements to produce them in key emerging markets, which allows it to deepen its friendships in Southeast Asia, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa. .
“The result will be the pride of Beijing, but with rewards for those in the South eager to be vaccinated.
UK got caught in the middle of the row with AstraZeneca
“Biden, on the other hand, will need to focus on domestic policies, including reviving economic recovery, leaving less time and fewer resources for competition with China.
“The United States also faces a difficult vaccine rollout in their country, which could further damage their image internationally and leave them less bargaining chips to deal with countries such as the Philippines who seek make access to vaccines a precondition for greater foreign policy cooperation with Washington.
“The result will be an American elite and public increasingly irritated by Chinese gains during the vaccination phase, and this will add strain to bilateral relations in general.”
The furious vaccine wave erupted after AstraZeneca told Brussels it would only be able to deliver around a quarter of the doses it had ordered.
The bloc demanded that jabs intended for delivery to the UK be rerouted and sent to the mainland.
BioTech has agreed to help the EU
Over the weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) criticized the EU’s handling of the situation, with Deputy Director Mariangela Simao calling it “a very worrying trend”.
Earlier, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “vaccine nationalism” could lead to “prolonged recovery”.
For now, the EU seems to have stabilized the ship.
BioNTech revealed this morning that it will deliver up to 75 million more doses of vaccine to the EU during the second quarter than originally planned, thanks to changes in production sites in Belgium and Germany.
The biotech group has overcome temporary distribution delays, said Sierk Poetting, chief financial officer of BioNTech, and added that with the help of its U.S. partner Pfizer, the company will increase deliveries from February 15.
BioNTech and Pfizer have agreed to deliver 300 million doses to the EU and are negotiating with Brussels to provide 300 million more.
