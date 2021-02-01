Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize | American News





Former White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and his deputy have been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his deputy Avi Berkowitz were appointed by one of the former US president’s lawyers for their role in negotiating four normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries known as the “Accords of Abraham “.

The deals are considered the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years and were announced over a four-month period between August and December last year.

Image: Avraham Berkowitz (L) was also nominated for the award. Pic: Associated press

The American attorney who appointed them, Alan Dershowitz, had previously defended Mr. Trump in his first impeachment trial.

In his letter to the Nobel Committee, Mr. Dershowitz also cited the work of former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer in the agreements. standardization.

He seems to suggest that Mr Kushner’s appointment could be controversial.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity,” he wrote.

“Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who have contributed to peace. It is a reward for having fulfilled the discouraging criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will.”

Image: Avi Berkowitz (second from left) speaking in the Oval Office in August

Mr Kushner, 40, said in a statement he was honored to be nominated for the honor, which will be presented in October.

He and Mr. Berkowitz have played key roles in negotiating agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

However, President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to review all national security deals made under the Trump administration, including arms packages for the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Image: Alan Dershowitz claims Donald Trump should not be impeached a second time. Pic: Associated press

Mr Trump’s controversial departure from office could affect Mr Kushner’s hopes of winning the Nobel Prize.

Mr Dershowitz said in a Wall Street Journal article on Jan.20 that the Senate should reject the article of impeachment against Mr Trump following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 because he is no longer president.

