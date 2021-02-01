Politics
Union budget shows India’s confidence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the Union’s 2021-22 budget proactive and said villages and farmers are at the heart of this budget.
In a televised speech shortly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget, the prime minister said that with a focus on ease of life, health and wealth, the budget shows the confidence of India and will instill self-confidence in the world. The budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of society, the premier said.
The principles underpinning the budget, he said, include expanding new growth opportunities, new opportunities for young people, giving a new dimension to human resources, developing infrastructure and developing ” help new sectors to develop.
The Prime Minister, who had said earlier that the Union budget should be seen as an extension of the four or five mini budgets or 20 lakh crore economic packages announced by the finance minister in 2020, said the budget had a vision of aatmanirbharta or self-sufficiency.
Read also | Nirmala Sitharamans’ budget speech highlights governments focus on states linked to polls
This budget places particular emphasis on strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing farmers’ incomes. Villages and farmers are at the heart of his work, Modi said.
At a time when a farmers’ section is agitating against recently announced farm bills which they say are anti-farmer and appear to benefit businesses, the premier said the budget focuses on increasing farmers’ income. He said farmers will be able to easily get loans and the new laws will strengthen APMC markets with the help of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. On Sunday, the Prime Minister reiterated that the government had maintained its offer to farmers during the last meeting between farmers’ representatives and the government.
Prime Minister Modi also said that the government, while respecting fiscal sustainability, insisted on increasing the size of the budget and did not put pressure on citizens.
On the budget provisions for the development needs of southern states, northeast states and Ladakh, he said these aspects will play a key role in transforming coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal in shopping centers.
The Minister of Finance said that 8,500 km national highways projects by March 2022 will be awarded and an additional 11,000 km of national highway corridor will be completed; she also announced new projects for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. The three states will vote for a new assembly in the coming months.
Referring to the government’s response to Covid-19, he said it was not reactive but proactive. We went beyond the asset and gave a pro-active budget, he said.
While the prime minister said the rapid positive response to the budget indicated that the government had given due attention to its responsibility for fiscal sustainability while increasing the size of the budget, opposition parties criticized the government .
Congressman and former party chairman Rahul Gandhi said the budget must support MSMEs, farmers and workers to create jobs and increase health spending to save lives.
Forget about putting money in people’s hands, the Modi government plans to hand over Indian assets to their crony capitalist friends, he said.
Congressmen Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla wore black robes in parliament in protest.
Former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a strike while the budget was presented.
SAD MP Harsimrat Badal, who is also a former food supply minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s office, called it unhappy that the government is still talking about phone calls when farmers are sitting at their desk. door.
She said it was a shame that farmers were sitting in the cold for months on end, but this was not discussed in President Ram Nath Kovinds’ joint speech to Parliament or on the monthly radio show of the Prime Minister Modis, Mann Ki Baat.
One hundred people died. For three months, they have literally sat on the doorstep, waiting to be heard. I’m surprised he’s still waiting for a call. The need of the hour was to listen after 11 rounds of talks and assure them that it is no longer necessary to die … We are still talking about phone calls, it is very unfortunate, a Harsimrat Badal told Hindustan Times.
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, whose Rashtriya Loktantrik party also broke away from the National Democratic Alliance over agricultural laws, also staged a strike. He also criticized the government for not repealing the laws.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collab[email protected]