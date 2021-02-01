Union budget shows India’s confidence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the Union’s 2021-22 budget proactive and said villages and farmers are at the heart of this budget.

In a televised speech shortly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget, the prime minister said that with a focus on ease of life, health and wealth, the budget shows the confidence of India and will instill self-confidence in the world. The budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of society, the premier said.

The principles underpinning the budget, he said, include expanding new growth opportunities, new opportunities for young people, giving a new dimension to human resources, developing infrastructure and developing ” help new sectors to develop.

The Prime Minister, who had said earlier that the Union budget should be seen as an extension of the four or five mini budgets or 20 lakh crore economic packages announced by the finance minister in 2020, said the budget had a vision of aatmanirbharta or self-sufficiency.

Read also | Nirmala Sitharamans’ budget speech highlights governments focus on states linked to polls

This budget places particular emphasis on strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing farmers’ incomes. Villages and farmers are at the heart of his work, Modi said.

At a time when a farmers’ section is agitating against recently announced farm bills which they say are anti-farmer and appear to benefit businesses, the premier said the budget focuses on increasing farmers’ income. He said farmers will be able to easily get loans and the new laws will strengthen APMC markets with the help of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. On Sunday, the Prime Minister reiterated that the government had maintained its offer to farmers during the last meeting between farmers’ representatives and the government.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the government, while respecting fiscal sustainability, insisted on increasing the size of the budget and did not put pressure on citizens.

On the budget provisions for the development needs of southern states, northeast states and Ladakh, he said these aspects will play a key role in transforming coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal in shopping centers.

The Minister of Finance said that 8,500 km national highways projects by March 2022 will be awarded and an additional 11,000 km of national highway corridor will be completed; she also announced new projects for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. The three states will vote for a new assembly in the coming months.

Referring to the government’s response to Covid-19, he said it was not reactive but proactive. We went beyond the asset and gave a pro-active budget, he said.

While the prime minister said the rapid positive response to the budget indicated that the government had given due attention to its responsibility for fiscal sustainability while increasing the size of the budget, opposition parties criticized the government .

Congressman and former party chairman Rahul Gandhi said the budget must support MSMEs, farmers and workers to create jobs and increase health spending to save lives.

Forget about putting money in people’s hands, the Modi government plans to hand over Indian assets to their crony capitalist friends, he said.

Congressmen Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla wore black robes in parliament in protest.

Former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a strike while the budget was presented.

SAD MP Harsimrat Badal, who is also a former food supply minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s office, called it unhappy that the government is still talking about phone calls when farmers are sitting at their desk. door.

She said it was a shame that farmers were sitting in the cold for months on end, but this was not discussed in President Ram Nath Kovinds’ joint speech to Parliament or on the monthly radio show of the Prime Minister Modis, Mann Ki Baat.

One hundred people died. For three months, they have literally sat on the doorstep, waiting to be heard. I’m surprised he’s still waiting for a call. The need of the hour was to listen after 11 rounds of talks and assure them that it is no longer necessary to die … We are still talking about phone calls, it is very unfortunate, a Harsimrat Badal told Hindustan Times.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, whose Rashtriya Loktantrik party also broke away from the National Democratic Alliance over agricultural laws, also staged a strike. He also criticized the government for not repealing the laws.